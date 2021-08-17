Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Frustrating N33Million Fraud Case Against National Petroleum Corporation Official, Lover—Victim Cries Out

Agboola Joseph, an investigative officer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been frustrating a forgery case involving a former Personal Assistant to the immediate past Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the late Maikanti Baru, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The case involves the former personal assistant to Baru, Uchechi Precious Ikebujo, and her young lover, Anderson Newton Warribo.

SaharaReporters had reported how Ikebujo and Anderson fraudulently took over the ownership of a company, Apres Engineering Limited from its owner, Micheal Bakare.

The duo also forged Bakare’s signature and withdrew N33 million between April and June 2019 from the company’s account with Sterling Bank.

Not satisfied, the duo through their lawyer, Daniel Momoh, wrote to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and removed Bakare as the Managing Director of the company.

They also logged him out of the company’s emailing system without notice.

SaharaReporters gathered that Bakare petitioned the EFCC and the case was assigned to Agboola, who has failed to investigate it.

Despite different documents indicting both Ikebujo and Anderson, it was learnt that the EFCC official failed to interrogate them.

Agboola was also alleged to have asked Bakare to accept the forged signature as people can transfer their shares without monetary exchange.

“This guy (Agboola) first was forcing me to accept a forged signature and that people can give and transfer their shares without monetary exchange," Bakare told SaharaReporters.

“This guy claimed that he arrested Waribo and released him on bail without arranging a meeting for proper face-to-face questioning.

“After claiming he released Warribo (Anderson) on bail, he invited me and my lawyer, Barrister Tope Oloyede to his office to meet with him. And after waiting for over 3 hours, Warribo (Anderson) failed to show up.

“My lawyer complained about his conduct over the case and Agboola and his colleagues put up a strong argument and threatened to walk him out of the EFCC facility if he continued to ask them why the conduct had to be in such manner.

“EFCC has so far exempted Uchechi Precious Ikebujo in this case as a sacred cow. The IPO snapped at me and eventually stopped answering my call each time I called him on the phone.

“The criminal justice system via the EFCC doesn’t give hope to the common man who hustles to make ends meet and pay taxes. On top of this, these two lovers in crime have hired a lawyer to sue me.

“I feel so devastated to see this happening, where criminals file a lawsuit against their victim right under the watch of the EFCC. However, I shall not back out till I get justice

“I know they might want to come after me but I am determined to seek justice, not just for me but to give hope to the oppressed and victims of criminals running around in our countries without conscience."