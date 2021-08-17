Police Arrest Nigerian Banker For Moving N10million From Customer's Account To Personal Account

The money was later traced to Tosin's account.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2021

The Oyo State police command has arrested an employee of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Adeyemi Tosin for transferring N10 million from the account of one Oladele Adisa Quadri to his (Tosin's) personal account. 

SaharaReporters learnt that Tosin committed the offence between August 12 and 13.

Our correspondent gathered that after Mr. Quadri's ATM card got stuck inside the machine of the bank, Tosin took the card and used a secret code number to transfer money from the customer's account to his account. 

The money was later traced to Tosin's account. 

SaharaReporters further learnt that the accused person was later arrested while he was planning to flee Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. 

A police source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "Adeyemi Tosin transferred the money between August 12 and 13 at UBA Bank, Challenge branch.

"N10 million is not a joke. He has been sent to court but I will brief you as soon as the court decides."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Frustrating N33Million Fraud Case Against National Petroleum Corporation Official, Lover—Victim Cries Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Fund Mismanagement: Party Suspends Okorocha's Son-in-law, Nwosu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Health Minister Isaac Adewole's Son Regains Freedom Barely 24 Hours After Kidnap
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Police In Ethiopia Kill Coup Mastermind
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Murdered Credit Switch CEO: Court Sentences Cook To Life Imprisonment
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribes Information Tech Agency Board Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Burial Details For Mohammed, Son Of Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi Announced
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Islam Nigeria Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Finally Speaks After 5-Year Incarceration, Knocks Buhari Government
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Legal Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Police Panel Submits ‘Damning Report’ On Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Hospital Clowns At London Hospital, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy After Silence On Attorney-General Malami, Obi Cubana's Abuse Of Nigerian Naira, Central Bank Again Threatens To Arrest, Prosecute Abusers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism Taliban Grants Afghanistan Women Permission To Have Education Up To University Level, But Must Wear Hijab
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Kano’s Top Official Celebrates Taliban’s Takeover In Afghanistan As ‘Win-Win’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News I Wish My 20-year-old Daughter Graduated From School Before Marrying Buhari's Son – Emir Of Bichi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad