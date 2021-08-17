Police Arrest Nigerian Banker For Moving N10million From Customer's Account To Personal Account

The Oyo State police command has arrested an employee of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Adeyemi Tosin for transferring N10 million from the account of one Oladele Adisa Quadri to his (Tosin's) personal account.

SaharaReporters learnt that Tosin committed the offence between August 12 and 13.

Our correspondent gathered that after Mr. Quadri's ATM card got stuck inside the machine of the bank, Tosin took the card and used a secret code number to transfer money from the customer's account to his account.

The money was later traced to Tosin's account.

SaharaReporters further learnt that the accused person was later arrested while he was planning to flee Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A police source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "Adeyemi Tosin transferred the money between August 12 and 13 at UBA Bank, Challenge branch.

"N10 million is not a joke. He has been sent to court but I will brief you as soon as the court decides."