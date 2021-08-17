US Lists Conditions To Recognise Taliban Government In Afghanistan

The United States of America has listed conditions for it to recognise a Taliban government in Afghanistan.

The US Department spokesman, Ned Price, said they would only recognise a Taliban government if it respects the rights of women and also denounces extremist movements such as Al-Qaeda.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that recent events in Afghanistan shows that ending the US military mission in the country 'was the right decision'

Price told reporters on Monday, “Ultimately when it comes to our posture towards any future government in Afghanistan, it will depend upon the actions of that government. It will depend upon the actions of the Taliban.

“A future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people, that doesn’t harbor terrorists and that protects the basic rights of its people including the basic fundamental rights of half of its population – its women and girls — that is a government we would be able to work with.”

Price added that the US negotiator on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, was still in the Taliban’s diplomatic base of Qatar and there had been talks with the insurgents.

US President, Joe Biden, during his national address on Monday, also promised to prioritise the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.

