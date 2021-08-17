Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer

Igboho is being detained in Benin Republic after he was arrested at an airport in Cotonou while he was trying to travel to Germany.

Olusegun Falola, one of the counsel for Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has said his client will not return to Nigeria because "they are planning to kill him". 

 

According to Falola, Igboho is safer in Benin Republic where he is standing trial than in Nigeria, where he fled after his residence was raided on July 1 by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). 

Sunday Igboho

Falola disclosed this while giving an update on the safety of the Yoruba nation agitator. 

 

“The case will make revelations as to which government is powerful in Africa, our government may not be wealthy, and not much in population as compared to Nigeria but there is a signed treaty that must be respected.

 

“Igboho cannot be left to return back to Nigeria for now because of the destruction of his properties that was witnessed, they are not looking for Sunday Igboho alone but planning to kill him.

 

“They are looking for how to kill him and that’s very dangerous to allow him return to Nigeria. So he is being kept safe in custody,” he told Nation.

 

Igboho is being detained in Benin Republic after he was arrested at an airport in Cotonou while he was trying to travel to Germany. 

 

He fled Nigeria after the DSS declared him wanted, accusing him of stockpiling arms and ammunition to wreak havoc in Nigeria. 

 

The result of his trial in Benin Republic will determine whether Igboho will be extradited to Nigeria or not. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

