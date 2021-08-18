Anglican Church Ghana Sacks Priest For Kissing Female College Students

The Anglican Church of Ghana has sacked one of its priests, Balthazar Obeng Larbi, who was captured kissing female students of the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

The development comes after an emergency meeting between school authorities and the Anglican Church was held in Asante Mampong after a viral video.

The resolution was to relieve Larbi of his duties as a priest and also as a lawyer for the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti region.

Larbi was sacked indefinitely as the church assured members of the public that the three girls involved would undergo counselling sessions.

Rev. Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi "is relieved of his duties as Chaplain of the College and all other official duties pending investigations and recommendations from the committee", the church said, in a letter to the priest.

The Anglican Church of Ghana had earlier condemned the act and promised an internal investigation on the priest.

A statement which was signed by the church on August 17 indicated that “the said Priest will be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church.”

“The church is saddened by the news and wish to state expressly that, a thorough investigation has immediately been instituted into the matter and the action of the said priest will be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the church,” the statement undersigned by Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana added.

In a viral video, Obeng Larbi was seen kissing female students from the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

One of the girls was uncomfortable and tried to resist but the school Chaplain literally forced the kiss on her while other students watched in excitement.