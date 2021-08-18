Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ondo, Injure Policemen

Some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked a bullion van in Ondo State.

The bullion van belonging to a commercial bank was attacked at Emure-Ile junction, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The details of the attack are still sketchy.

However, it was learnt that the dare-devil robbers were said to have carried out the attack, while the bullion van was on motion.

This is the second time that such attack will be carried out in one month.

SaharaReporters recalls that some men, suspected to be armed robbers attacked a bullion van conveying cash to Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The attack happened in Ondo town, headquarters of the Ondo-West Local Government Area.

The robbers, however, failed in the operation as a combined team of security operatives thwarted the move.

Three policemen, however, sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

“The driver of the bullion van and the police team were alerted to the danger ahead by another bullion van driver and police escorts heading to Ondo, which made them to make a detour immediately.

“The robbers gave them a hot chase and started shooting at them, resulting in the injuries sustained by the three policemen during the exchange of gunfire,” a resident said.