BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Sneaks Out Of Nigeria To Meet With Top Twitter Executives In US Over Ban

SaharaReporters on Tuesday exclusively obtained a video showing the minister and Olusegun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, in a Delta Airline heading to the US.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2021

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has travelled to the US to meet with top executives of popular microblogging site, Twitter. 

SaharaReporters on Tuesday exclusively obtained a video showing the minister and Olusegun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, in a Delta Airline heading to the US. 

Lai Mohammed

The Muhammadu Buhari-led government on June 5, 2021 indefinitely banned Twitter, restricting it from operating in Nigeria after the social media platform deleted tweets posted by Buhari. 

Buhari's tweets, which many Nigerians found distasteful, had warned the Southeastern people of Nigeria against secession agenda, threatening to deal with them "in the language they understand". His comments referenced the Nigeria Civil War (1967-1970) in which an estimated 2 million South-Easterners died of starvation. 

However, the Nigerian government claimed the ban was ultimately based on "a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real world violent consequences".

It also accused Twitter of threatening the corporate unity of Nigeria. 

In the video obtained by SaharaReporters, Mohammed is seen trying to disguise with a baseball cap. 

A top source who disclosed the destination and the mission of the government team to SaharaReporters, said, "You can see Lai Mohammed trying to disguise with a face cap, he flew on seat 8A in the business class section of Delta Airline from Lagos to New York. 

"He flew with his Special Assistant, Olusegun Adeyemi who took seat 8C in the business class."

This comes after a statement by Mohammed last Wednesday that Nigeria would soon lift its ban on Twitter after resolving some of its differences with the social media platform, signalling the end of a policy widely condemned as an affront to freedom of expression.

See Also Free Speech ‘Most Conditions Have Been Accepted’—Buhari Government Hints On Lifting Twitter Suspension 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

The ban was condemned by Amnesty International, Swedish Embassy and the British and Canadian missions in Nigeria. 

Domestic organisations including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have challenged the ban in court. 

Sadly, though many Nigerians have bypassed the ban by using Virtual Private Network (VPN), the already battered economy of the country loses a fortune every day to the ban. 

For instance, as at August 6, British firm, Top10VPN estimated that the ban had affected around 104.4 million internet users in the country, and cost the country around $366.9 million. The firm made the calculations using a tool developed by internet governance watchdog organisation, Netblocks, and Internet Society, a US advocacy nonprofit.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Tinubu’s Loyalists Kick As All Progressives Congress Considers Christian Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatens Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe With Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Fake Democrats: Sowore Slams Ekiti Governor, Fayemi For Praising Ex-Military Dictator, IBB On 80th Birthday
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics It's Hard To Keep Unemployed Youths From Joining Terror Groups, Kidnappers – Obasanjo
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Igboho Aides’ Release Warrant To Be Signed By New Judge After First Judge ‘Disappeared’
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics It’s Time To Retire Old Politicians Who Failed Nigeria – Ijaw Leader, Asari-Dokubo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Policeman, Six Family Members Die During Sleep In Osun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Tinubu’s Loyalists Kick As All Progressives Congress Considers Christian Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education How Fulani Leaders’ Meeting With Bandits To Release Abducted Niger State Pupils Ended In Deadlock
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Fake Democrats: Sowore Slams Ekiti Governor, Fayemi For Praising Ex-Military Dictator, IBB On 80th Birthday
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics It's Hard To Keep Unemployed Youths From Joining Terror Groups, Kidnappers – Obasanjo
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Igboho Aides’ Release Warrant To Be Signed By New Judge After First Judge ‘Disappeared’
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Plateau Again, Kill Residents
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics It’s Time To Retire Old Politicians Who Failed Nigeria – Ijaw Leader, Asari-Dokubo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education REVEALED: Identities Of Students, Staff Of Zamfara College Abducted by Bandits
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Amotekun Operative Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatens Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe With Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Plateau Massacre: Blood For Blood Won’t Solve Our Problems As Oppressed People By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad