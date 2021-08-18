It’s Time To Retire Old Politicians Who Failed Nigeria – Ijaw Leader, Asari-Dokubo

He also asserted that the older generation had failed in the country and the next phase was for younger generation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2021

The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has said it was time for youths in Nigeria including him to take over leadership positions in the country and to start identifying those who are capable to hold political offices in the next general elections.

He also asserted that the older generation had failed in the country and the next phase was for younger generation.

The former Niger Delta militant leader, born in 1964, said power must be taken by youths, adding the older politicians had nothing to offer.

Dokubo made the statement while supporting former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s remark on the age bracket of Nigeria’s next president.

Reacting, Dokubo said the older generation of leaders had failed, hence the youths should rise up.

The former militants’ leader spoke, in a video on his Facebook page where he blamed Nigeria’s challenges on bad leadership caused by the older politicians.

He said, “The younger generation must step forward now and take power. Power is not given, power is taken.

“Now that the older generation has realised that they failed, Ibrahim Babangida has come out to say that it is time for these people to retire. And that is the truth. They have nothing to offer.

“We have to look beyond their shoulders for much younger people to take over leadership positions, and correct the wrongs and the stagnation that the black race has been put into.

“For Ibrahim Babangida, I say thank you for the first time, for saying what will change and totally revolutionise the face of politics in this part of the world.

“So, for us, young people, we should come together, and identify those of us who are capable of leading this change. This is the time.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Tinubu’s Loyalists Kick As All Progressives Congress Considers Christian Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatens Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe With Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Fake Democrats: Sowore Slams Ekiti Governor, Fayemi For Praising Ex-Military Dictator, IBB On 80th Birthday
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics It's Hard To Keep Unemployed Youths From Joining Terror Groups, Kidnappers – Obasanjo
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Politics Igboho Aides’ Release Warrant To Be Signed By New Judge After First Judge ‘Disappeared’
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Sneaks Out Of Nigeria To Meet With Top Twitter Executives In US Over Ban
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Policeman, Six Family Members Die During Sleep In Osun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Tinubu’s Loyalists Kick As All Progressives Congress Considers Christian Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education REVEALED: Identities Of Students, Staff Of Zamfara College Abducted by Bandits
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Amotekun Operative Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatens Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe With Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education How Fulani Leaders’ Meeting With Bandits To Release Abducted Niger State Pupils Ended In Deadlock
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Fake Democrats: Sowore Slams Ekiti Governor, Fayemi For Praising Ex-Military Dictator, IBB On 80th Birthday
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics It's Hard To Keep Unemployed Youths From Joining Terror Groups, Kidnappers – Obasanjo
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Politics Igboho Aides’ Release Warrant To Be Signed By New Judge After First Judge ‘Disappeared’
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Plateau Again, Kill Residents
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Opinion Plateau Massacre: Blood For Blood Won’t Solve Our Problems As Oppressed People By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Sneaks Out Of Nigeria To Meet With Top Twitter Executives In US Over Ban
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad