It’s Time To Retire Old Politicians Who Failed Nigeria – Ijaw Leader, Asari-Dokubo

The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has said it was time for youths in Nigeria including him to take over leadership positions in the country and to start identifying those who are capable to hold political offices in the next general elections.

He also asserted that the older generation had failed in the country and the next phase was for younger generation.

The former Niger Delta militant leader, born in 1964, said power must be taken by youths, adding the older politicians had nothing to offer.

Dokubo made the statement while supporting former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s remark on the age bracket of Nigeria’s next president.

Reacting, Dokubo said the older generation of leaders had failed, hence the youths should rise up.

The former militants’ leader spoke, in a video on his Facebook page where he blamed Nigeria’s challenges on bad leadership caused by the older politicians.

He said, “The younger generation must step forward now and take power. Power is not given, power is taken.

“Now that the older generation has realised that they failed, Ibrahim Babangida has come out to say that it is time for these people to retire. And that is the truth. They have nothing to offer.

“We have to look beyond their shoulders for much younger people to take over leadership positions, and correct the wrongs and the stagnation that the black race has been put into.

“For Ibrahim Babangida, I say thank you for the first time, for saying what will change and totally revolutionise the face of politics in this part of the world.

“So, for us, young people, we should come together, and identify those of us who are capable of leading this change. This is the time.”