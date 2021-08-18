Policeman, Six Family Members Die During Sleep In Osun

A policeman, his woman lover and her five children have been found dead in their home in Ogbeso via Oke-Suna area, Apomu town in the Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was learnt that residents of the area woke up on Tuesday morning to find all seven persons dead while one survivor was rushed to the hospital.

The fellow is currently receiving treatment.

According to a resident of the community, it was believed that a poisonous chemical was sprayed on them.

“They are eight in number, father, mother and their six children but the children don’t belong to the man. The house belongs to a woman. The man has his own house but lives with the woman.

“One of the children just came back from Lagos State on Monday. It was said that a chemical was sprayed on them because some people said they perceived the odour coming out.

“One of them did not die and was taken to a private hospital in Apomu. The man is a policeman, named Saheed. He stayed in Apomu but he is not from Apomu. He only married the woman that owns the house that the incident occurred,” the resident said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the remains of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital morgue for an autopsy to be conducted on them.