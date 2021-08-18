Protest Rocks Ibadan Over Killing Of Teenager By South-West’s Amotekun Corps

Youths in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, are currently protesting the alleged killing of a 15-year-old boy by an operative of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun corps.

The aggrieved youths have reportedly blocked some roads in the Mokola area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Daily Post, the teenager was identified as a printer apprentice, who was sent to buy food when he was killed.

Details of the death are still sketchy.

The protesters blocked the University College Hospital, Mokola Road, for a few minutes as they burnt tires on the highway.

They later moved to the Oyo State Secretariat in Agodi, where they again blocked the road.

Some of the commuters plying the Total-Garden Secretariat Road, Government House Road and Parliament Road had to find alternative routes.

“Amotekun killed one boy that was going to buy food because he is a printer and they spent the night at their shop,” a source was quoted as saying.

Normalcy has returned to Mokola at the time of filing this report, alhough some aggrieved residents are still at the Secretariat Road.

The Amotekun corps had yet to make an official statement about the reports.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the victim was said to be preparing to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination on Friday.

It was also gathered that men of the Nigerian Police Force had tried to take the corpse away but they were stopped by the people.

A source had said, “The 15 years old boy had been preparing for his exams on Friday and was shot at by an Amotekun man in the early hours of today (Wednesday) at Mokola, Ibadan North, Oyo State.

“The police tried to take the body away but the people refused with force. People are crying. A woman said she ate with him last night as he was preparing for the exams.

“It is not clear why the Amotekun guy shot him. Maybe it was an accidental discharge, we don't know."