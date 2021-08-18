Release Warrant Of Sunday Igboho’s 12 Aides To Be Signed Soon – Lawyer

Another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to sign a release warrant of the 12 detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the detainees’ lawyer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Olajengbesi described the report that Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the judge handling the matter was kidnapped by unknown gunmen as false.

SaharaReporters had reported that Justice Egwuatu was supposed to sign the release warrant of the detainees on Tuesday but the bail office of the court said he was not available to do so.

“We have received several calls and messages across the globe trying to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of some media reports currently in circulation on social media and news outlets particularly outside the country with respect to the above subject matter,” Olajengbesi said.

“It has therefore become imperative for us to put up this public notice so as to set the records straight. The report that the Hon. Judge handling the matter was kidnapped by unknown gunmen is not only false but condemnable as same is far from the truth.

“The report that the said Hon. Judge travelled out of town in an attempt to evade signing the release warrant of the applicants is equally condemnable and we do not want to be part of such reports. Also, let it be known that where a judge is absent under such a circumstance, any other judge within the Federal High Court can sign the release order and that is in process.

“The process of perfecting the bail conditions of those in custody is still in progress in accordance with the rules and practice of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and we are confident that the release order will be signed as soon as all administrative bureaucracies are concluded.

“We therefore appeal to the general public to exercise patience with the process.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested the 12 persons on July 1, 2021, during a raid on Igboho’s Ibadan residence around 1am, killing two persons in the process.

The 12 detained persons had approached the court to seek their release in line with their fundamental human rights.

The aides are; Abdullateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Dikeola Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Tajudeen; while the four aides are Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

Justice Egwuatu had on August 4, 2021 admitted the 12 applicants to bail.

The 12 persons have spent about 50 days in the custody of the secret police in Abuja but the DSS through its lawyer, Idowu Awo filed a remand application, asking the court to nullify the bail earlier granted to four of the 12 detained associates of Igboho.