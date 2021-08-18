Three University Of Jos Students Feared Killed In Plateau Attacks

At least three students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been feared killed and many missing following the escalation of Saturday attacks on commuters at Rukuba road in Jos, Plateau state.

It was learnt that some students are currently receiving treatments in various hospitals following injuries they sustained during attacks on them.

Some students of the institution have called on the Nigerian government, Plateau State, and the Management of the university to urgently send food to them at their hostels following the 24-hour curfew declared in the state.

It would be recalled that the governor of the state, Simon Lalong on August 15, declared a 24-hour curfew in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state following the massacre of about 22 travellers on Saturday by hoodlums.

The 24- hour curfew came on the heels of the earlier dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on three local government areas in the state, Bassa, Jos South, and Jos North, due to the security threats and tension witnessed by residents in some parts of the state.

“Due to the ongoing crises in Jos, Plateau State, for the past few weeks and the killing of some travellers on Saturday, the government imposed curfew to help maintain law and order,” one of the students told SaharaReporters.

“But the situation keeps escalating with killings and tensions all over. But the issue at stake now involves the students of University of Jos. The environment the school is situated is at a danger zone and some students have been killed while some are missing.

“Some states have provided security and buses to help evacuate their indigenes while some organisations and concerned citizens have provided buses to help bring out the students to town where it is a bit safe.

“More needs to be done to help safeguard the lives of innocent students. Their examinations were suspended by school management due to the ongoing crises and most of them in the hostels are out of food and no means to go out provide for themselves due to situation and environment the school is situated,” he added.