Buhari Sends Four Ministers, Others To Kano Ahead Of Son’s Wedding, Emir’s Coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-level delegation to Kano State, ahead of the wedding fathia between his son, Yusuf and Zahra Bayero, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

Members of the delegation include Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi; Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu alongside Shehu himself who are all led by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

"The Presidential delegation will stay back after the wedding, to represent the President at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi the following day, Saturday."

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Yusuf and Zahra's wedding is scheduled to hold on Friday, August 20.

The wedding ceremony is set to hold at the palace of the bride's father, Nasir Ado-Bayero, who rules Bichi, a town in Kano State.

Yusuf is set to get married to his bride to embark on a journey which started with their meeting while pursuing their academics in the United Kingdom.

The Emir of Bichi, father of the bride-to-be has given his approval, for the organisation and inauguration of a 145-man committee to ensure that the wedding ceremony does not meet any obstacle or complication along the way.