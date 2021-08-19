Court Dismisses Application by Northern Group To Stop Arrest, Extradition Of Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari To US

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an ex-parte application for an order restraining the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from arresting and extraditing suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling on Thursday, said he was not inclined to granting the relief sought in the ex-parte motion.

The Incorporated Trustees of Northern Peace Foundation had through its team of lawyers led by Dr Olukayode Ajulo argued an ex-parte application before the judge praying him to grant the temporary order of injunction against the two defendants pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.

The ex-parte application dated August 9 2021, was accomplished with a 21 paragraph affidavit of urgency.

The plaintiff is, in the substantive suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/854/2021, querying the propriety of the alleged threat to arrest and extradite Kyari in relation to his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has since suspended Abba Kyari from office and as head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

His suspension followed the recommendation of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, as a temporary measure while the police investigate Kyari’s relationship with suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

Kyari was indicted by a U.S. court as a conspirator in a $1.1 million fraudulent deal against a Qatari businessman.

Hushpuppi had said he used the former leader of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team, to jail a fellow Fraudster, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent after both were locked in a dispute presumably over how to share the $1.1 million loot received from a Qatari businessperson.

Vincent subsequently contacted the victim and informed them that they were being scammed by a syndicate involving him and Hushpuppi, US court documents read.

This elicited anger from Hushpuppi, who contacted Kyari to arrest and jail his rival over the dispute. Abbas said Kyari sent pictures of Vincent in jail and subsequently sent his bank account number to Hushpuppi to which a wire transfer should be made having done a good job as sent by him.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” US justice department said in a statement.