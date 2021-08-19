Twitter Deletes Tweet From Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatening Lagos Politician, Igbokwe With Death

Twitter has deleted a tweet by Simon Ekpa, a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over violation of rules.

In the tweet, which has now been removed, Ekpa threatened Igbokwe with death.

Ekpa, the disciple of the IPOB leader, on Wednesday threatened a Lagos State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, with death.

Ekpa said Igbokwe should be ready to die because Kanu would soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.

He issued the threat while charging those close to Igbokwe to take note.

In a tweet, the Finland-based Biafran agitator said Igbokwe should have done spiritual consultation.

Ekpa said, “Joe Igbokwe, get ready to die because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Tongue is powerful, his friends and families should take note and don’t accuse innocent people when nature takes its stand. He should’ve done spiritual consultation first.”

Igbokwe, who is an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is known for opposing the position of IPOB and Kanu.

The APC chieftain had celebrated the rearrest of Kanu in Kenya.

Explaining why he celebrated, he said Kanu had ordered his loyalists to kill him and destroy his properties in South-East Nigeria.

Igbokwe, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, explained why the Nigerian government had not extended the coordinated efforts towards the arrest of Kanu to bandits and kidnappers.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Igbokwe stated that bandits were simply into “kidnapping business” and might not even be Nigerians while calls for secession are a passage to war.

He said, “That is the argument of the weak human beings, you want to compare Sambisa Forest to the South-East that is smaller than Kogi State. Bandits come to kidnap for money, you pay them and they release you, that is their business, those people may not even be Nigerians. It is not war, it is not secession. In fact, in the Supreme Court of Nigeria when the issue of secession came up, the Supreme Court will not entertain it; we don't discuss it.

“You don't talk about it, tribes must die for you to build a nation? It is unheard of, we have made mistakes in the past, we don't want to make them again. It is a delicate, complicated matter. Almost 400 young men lost their lives in two months."