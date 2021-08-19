Twitter Deletes Tweet From Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatening Lagos Politician, Igbokwe With Death

In the tweet, which has now been removed, Ekpa threatened Igbokwe with death.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 19, 2021

Twitter has deleted a tweet by Simon Ekpa, a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over violation of rules.

 

In the tweet, which has now been removed, Ekpa threatened Igbokwe with death.

Simon Ekpa

Ekpa, the disciple of the IPOB leader, on Wednesday threatened a Lagos State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, with death.

 

Ekpa said Igbokwe should be ready to die because Kanu would soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.

See Also Politics Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatens Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe With Death 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He issued the threat while charging those close to Igbokwe to take note.

 

In a tweet, the Finland-based Biafran agitator said Igbokwe should have done spiritual consultation.

 

Ekpa said, “Joe Igbokwe, get ready to die because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

 

“Tongue is powerful, his friends and families should take note and don’t accuse innocent people when nature takes its stand. He should’ve done spiritual consultation first.”

 

Igbokwe, who is an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is known for opposing the position of IPOB and Kanu.

 

The APC chieftain had celebrated the rearrest of Kanu in Kenya.

 

Explaining why he celebrated, he said Kanu had ordered his loyalists to kill him and destroy his properties in South-East Nigeria.

 

Igbokwe, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, explained why the Nigerian government had not extended the coordinated efforts towards the arrest of Kanu to bandits and kidnappers. 

 

 

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Igbokwe stated that bandits were simply into “kidnapping business” and might not even be Nigerians while calls for secession are a passage to war. 

He said, “That is the argument of the weak human beings, you want to compare Sambisa Forest to the South-East that is smaller than Kogi State. Bandits come to kidnap for money, you pay them and they release you, that is their business, those people may not even be Nigerians. It is not war, it is not secession. In fact, in the Supreme Court of Nigeria when the issue of secession came up, the Supreme Court will not entertain it; we don't discuss it. 

 

“You don't talk about it, tribes must die for you to build a nation? It is unheard of, we have made mistakes in the past, we don't want to make them again. It is a delicate, complicated matter. Almost 400 young men lost their lives in two months."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Niger Delta Group Rejects Buhari Government's Controversial Petroleum Industry Act, Says People Of Region Must Defend Their Rights
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Kogi Government Files Fresh Charges Against Two Anti-Buhari Protesters Brutalised, Illegally Detained For Pasting #BuhariMustGo Posters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation In Its Constitution Proposes 'Only Compensation' For President As Nigeria's Leader, Buhari Gets At Least 18 Allowances
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Buhari, Junior Petroleum Minister, Sylva No Longer Welcome In Niger Delta Over Passage Of Controversial Bill—Ijaw Youths
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption BUSTED: How Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribed Attorney-General Malami, National Assembly Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can't Stop Travelling Abroad For Medical Treatment Despite Criticisms—Minister, Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Niger Delta Group Rejects Buhari Government's Controversial Petroleum Industry Act, Says People Of Region Must Defend Their Rights
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Graduate Missing One Month After Leaving Plateau To Collect Appointment Letter From Company In Benue
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Claims It Killed ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Military
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Kogi Government Files Fresh Charges Against Two Anti-Buhari Protesters Brutalised, Illegally Detained For Pasting #BuhariMustGo Posters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation In Its Constitution Proposes 'Only Compensation' For President As Nigeria's Leader, Buhari Gets At Least 18 Allowances
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity How Otukpo Became An Oasis Of Peace In Benue After Fulani Militia’s Attack
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Several Killed In Afghanistan City After New Taliban Government Fires On Protesters Tearing Insurgents' Flags—Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion As Governor Nasir El-Rufai Takes Over Presidential Powers By Ahmed Hassan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Buhari, Junior Petroleum Minister, Sylva No Longer Welcome In Niger Delta Over Passage Of Controversial Bill—Ijaw Youths
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption BUSTED: How Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribed Attorney-General Malami, National Assembly Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Lure Uber Drivers, Point Of Sale Operators, Hack Them To Death—Serial Killers Tell Nigeria Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad