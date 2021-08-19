Why Buhari Can't Stop Travelling Abroad For Medical Treatment Despite Criticisms—Minister, Lai Mohammed

Buhari's minister said those against his principal's penchant for travelling overseas for medical purposes are making “inconsequential attempts to de-market him.”

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 19, 2021

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop seeking medical care abroad amidst public criticism for his frequent foreign medical trips.

 

Buhari's minister said those against his principal's penchant for travelling overseas for medical purposes are making “inconsequential attempts to de-market him.”

Lai Mohammed

He declared that Buhari's medical tourism is not a sign that the nation’s medical sector is bad.

 

The minister stated this in Washington, D. C., US during his engagements with international media organisations, including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg and Politico.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister is in the US to consult with international media organisations and think tanks and share the achievements of Buhari’s administration. 

 

He is also expected to share efforts being made by the government to tackle insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.

 

Speaking with NAN after interviews with the media organisations, the minister said Buhari has the right to choose his physician and “he is not the first head of state going abroad for treatment.”

 

“As Minister of Information and Culture today, if I have had a history of using a particular a doctor in my life and I have confidence in him, I don’t think the fact that I am now a minister will change that.

 

“Irrespective of the nationality of that doctor, it is my personal decision to choose the doctor to use.

 

“Like I explained to them, he is not the only Head of State that had gone abroad for treatment.

 

“If Mr. President has a personal physician for over 30 years who understands his case and has been managing him, why will it be an issue of contention to seek medical attention from him?

 

“It will not be right to say that because of what people are going to say, he has to stay in Nigeria to seek treatment,” he said.

 

The minister criticised people attacking Buhari for seeking medical attention abroad, insisting that it is an inconsequential attempt to de-market him.

 

He said in spite of challenges, the nation’s health sector is not in jeopardy as to warrant a vote of no confidence in the sector.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Niger Delta Group Rejects Buhari Government's Controversial Petroleum Industry Act, Says People Of Region Must Defend Their Rights
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Kogi Government Files Fresh Charges Against Two Anti-Buhari Protesters Brutalised, Illegally Detained For Pasting #BuhariMustGo Posters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation In Its Constitution Proposes 'Only Compensation' For President As Nigeria's Leader, Buhari Gets At Least 18 Allowances
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Buhari, Junior Petroleum Minister, Sylva No Longer Welcome In Niger Delta Over Passage Of Controversial Bill—Ijaw Youths
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption BUSTED: How Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribed Attorney-General Malami, National Assembly Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Twitter Deletes Tweet From Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Threatening Lagos Politician, Igbokwe With Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EXPOSED: How Contractor Who Won N3billion Nigeria's Digital Centre Project Gifted Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Multi-million Naira Mansion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Contractor Who Won N3billion Nigeria's Digital Centre Project Gifted Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Multi-million Naira Mansion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill One, Abduct Nine Travellers In President Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
News IPOB Reacts To Killing Of Oil Workers In Imo
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Niger Delta Group Rejects Buhari Government's Controversial Petroleum Industry Act, Says People Of Region Must Defend Their Rights
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Graduate Missing One Month After Leaving Plateau To Collect Appointment Letter From Company In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Claims It Killed ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Military
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kogi Government Files Fresh Charges Against Two Anti-Buhari Protesters Brutalised, Illegally Detained For Pasting #BuhariMustGo Posters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation In Its Constitution Proposes 'Only Compensation' For President As Nigeria's Leader, Buhari Gets At Least 18 Allowances
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity How Otukpo Became An Oasis Of Peace In Benue After Fulani Militia’s Attack
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Several Killed In Afghanistan City After New Taliban Government Fires On Protesters Tearing Insurgents' Flags—Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad