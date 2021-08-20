Bandits Attack Zamfara Town, Kidnap 60 Persons In Midnight Raid

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television on Friday that the armed men stormed the town at about 2:30am and started shooting sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

Bandits have attacked Rini town in the Bakura Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television on Friday that the armed men stormed the town at about 2:30am and started shooting sporadically.

While residents were said to have refused to come out of their homes despite heavy gunshots renting the air, the bandits abducted many locals numbering over 60.

The police authorities in Zamfara State confirmed the incident, although they did not give the actual number of residents kidnapped by the bandits.

But the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said the police had deployed several tactical operatives in the town with a view to rescuing the abducted persons.

A source said several appeals had been made to the government to provide more security reinforcement for the people of Rini.

The attack on Rini comes barely a week after bandits invaded the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, also in Bakura LGA.

During the attack with occurred at about 11pm on Sunday, the gunmen killed a policeman and two watchmen before they gained entry into the school.

State authorities later confirmed the abduction of 15 students and four staff of the institution who were forcefully taken away by the assailants.

The incident was condemned by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, who assured the families of the victims that they would return safely.

The bandits were said to have contacted the school management to make a demand of N350million as ransom for the victims to be released.

The criminals later released a video in which the students were seen begging the government to heed the demand of their captors who threatened to kill them if the money was not paid.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari’s Handling Of Security Not Different From Taliban In Afghanistan – Benue Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Plateau Killings: University Of Jos Shuts Down, Sends Students Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Yoruba Foremost Town, Ile-Ife, Kill Five Farmers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Nigerian Army Tried To Cover Up Attack On UN Hub In Dikwa, Kept Mum On Death Of Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Boko Haram How Buhari Government Spends Taxpayers' Money On 'Repentant' Boko Haram Commanders Under Secret Programme—Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wasteful Nigerian Leaders Flew Over 100 Private Jets To Kano For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Acting Fulani Script By Recovering 368 Grazing Reserves – Afenifere Slams Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Handling Of Security Not Different From Taliban In Afghanistan – Benue Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Russia’s Top Oil Company Seeks To Expand Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Petroleum Bill: Shameless Nigerian Lawmakers Battle Senate President Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila Over Lopsided Sharing Of Multi-million Dollar Bribe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Plateau Killings: University Of Jos Shuts Down, Sends Students Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Transfers Usifo Ataga’s Murder Case, Suspect Chidinma, To Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education How Students’ Leader, Nurudeen Was Shot Dead By Suspected Robbers – Lagos State University
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News I’m Relaxing At Home – Imo Ex-Deputy Governor Denies Arrest By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad