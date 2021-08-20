Breaking: Buhari Reappoints Registrar Of Nigerian University Admissions Board, Oloyede For Another 5 Years

Buhari also approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Ishaq Oloyede as Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a second term of five years.

The President also on Friday approved the reappointment of Prof Abubakar Rasheed as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for another five years and Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second term of four years.

JAMB Registrar, Prof . Ishaq Oloyede BBC

Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Friday, said the appointments were based on the recommendation of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Buhari also approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years. 

The President similarly approved the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years.

The statement said Oloyede and Rasheed’s appointments take effect from August 1, 2021 and that of Mebine took effect from 17. 

Bobboyi’s appointment will take effect from August 21, 2021.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari, has, upon the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

“The two appointments are for a tenure of five (5) years each, with effect from 1st August, 2021.

“Also reappointed is Dr. Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four (4) years with effect from 1st August, 2021.

“It will be recalled that Mr. President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four (4) years to sustain the efforts at sensitizing Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

“To give further impetus to mathematics education, approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five (5) years with effect from 17th August, 2021.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Protest Rocks Lagos University Over Killing Of Student Leader, Nurudeen Amid Tussle With School Authorities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Group Condemns UNIABUJA Management Over Burdensome Fees, Use Of Soldiers On Protesting Students
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Fashola Renames Hall After Slain Yobe Students
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education BringBackOurGirls Rally: Ondo Teachers Protest In Solidarity Support
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Petroleum Bill: Shameless Nigerian Lawmakers Battle Senate President Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila Over Lopsided Sharing Of Multi-million Dollar Bribe
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Customer Accuses Ecobank Of Monthly Illegal Deductions In Account
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Guests At Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding Violated COVID-19 Protocols
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Islamic Movement Petitions UN, EU Over Nigerian Government’s Seizure Of El-Zakzaky's Passport
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
News Tears, Lamentations As Salesperson, Jumoke Killed During Lagos Yoruba Nation Rally Is Buried
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Buhari Government Spends Taxpayers' Money On 'Repentant' Boko Haram Commanders Under Secret Programme—Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Twin Pastors On The Run For Allegedly Defiling, Impregnating 12-year-old Girl, Victim's Mother Poisons Self
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Journalists For United Nigeria On Mission Impossible! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Igbo People Will Know If To Quit Nigeria By 2022 Ending—Ohanaeze Youths
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion A Public Commentary On The Ongoing Strike By NARD Nigeria, By Antigha Cobham
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad