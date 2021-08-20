BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Transfers Usifo Ataga’s Murder Case, Suspect Chidinma, To Abuja

SaharaReporters learnt that the IGP ordered that the case be taken up by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, while the murder prime suspect, 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, would also be brought to Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the transfer of the case of the murdered Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, from Lagos to Abuja.

SaharaReporters learnt that the IGP ordered that the case be taken up by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, while the murder prime suspect, 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, would also be brought to Abuja.

“IGP has approved the transfer of Usifo Ataga’s murder case to Abuja. It will be handled by the FCID,” a top source told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that the family alleged that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, might be shielding the killers of their son, with the police’s suspicious handling of the matter.

See Also News Lagos Police Commissioner Shielding Killers Of Usifo Ataga – Family Alleges, Hires Ozekhome As Lawyer 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

They had claimed that Chidinma, the prime suspect in Ataga’s murder, was arraigned in a Yaba Magistrate Court without the family being informed.

The family of the murdered Super TV CEO had last Sunday hired human rights’ lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to ensure that justice was served for their slain son.

Ataga’s family in a letter to Ozekhome also accused the police of stifling efforts to ensure those behind the Super TV CEO murder were brought to book.

The family, in the letter, accused the Lagos CP of “attempting to protect the killers of Ataga.”

The Usifo family also decried the alleged comfortable movement of Chidinma from prison to court and from court back to the prison.

The family said Chidinma was moved in an Uber ride without handcuffs.

The family alleged that the man who had claimed to be Chidinma’s father and was charged for obstructing police investigation was her (Chidinma) “sugar daddy” and not her biological father.

They had faulted the N1million bail granted to Chidinma’s father and one Babalola Disu, another suspect in the case by the magistrate court.

The family had alleged that Disu was “highly suspected to have carried out the murder”.

Ataga’s family premised its suspicion on information they received to the effect that Disu’s short rental apartment was directly opposite the apartment where Mr Ataga was killed.

The family, however, urged Ozekhome and his chambers to take up the case and see that justice is served through a very professional prosecution of all those involved in the crime.

Ozekhome also confirmed that he is now representing Ataga’s family

In a statement on Sunday, Ozekhome had said the bereaved family hired him “to protect and defend the interests of the Ataga family and his teeming friends, admirers, kinsmen, and business associates, to ensure that justice is duly served in the matter.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Twin Pastors On The Run For Allegedly Defiling, Impregnating 12-year-old Girl, Victim's Mother Poisons Self
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME After SaharaReporters Story, Nigeria's Infotech Agency, NITDA Slams N10 Million Fine On Lending Firm Over Privacy Invasion
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police We're Treated Like Slaves, Policeman Deployed For Ondo Governorship Election Says
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 20-year-old Wife For Killing Husband In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
#EndSARS Woman Recounts How SARS Made Her Lose Pregnancy Twice, Extorted Her, Husband Of Over N400,000
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME Immediately Withdraw All Charges Against Students Detained For 4 Months, TakeitBack Tells Madonna University
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Town, Kidnap 60 Persons In Midnight Raid
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Plateau Killings: University Of Jos Shuts Down, Sends Students Home
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Wasteful Nigerian Leaders Flew Over 100 Private Jets To Kano For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Oil Russia’s Top Oil Company Seeks To Expand Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Acting Fulani Script By Recovering 368 Grazing Reserves – Afenifere Slams Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education How Students’ Leader, Nurudeen Was Shot Dead By Suspected Robbers – Lagos State University
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News I’m Relaxing At Home – Imo Ex-Deputy Governor Denies Arrest By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Yoruba Foremost Town, Ile-Ife, Kill Five Farmers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nine Bandits Killed In Rival Clash During Sharing Of Ransoms In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad