BREAKING: Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Seals Ex-Governor Kwankwaso’s Property In Kano

EFCC had been investigating the former governor over an allegation of diversion of local government funds amounting to N3.08 billion.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed a property belonging to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano State.

 

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, represented Kano Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

It was learnt that the anti-graft agency had been investigating the former governor over an allegation of diversion of local government funds amounting to N3.08 billion. 

 

A petition written by one Barrister Mustapha Danjuma on behalf of Engineer Abubakar Maisha’ani and Alhaji Najumai Garba Kobo, had alleged that Kwankwaso received contributions of N70 million from each of the 44 local government councils in the state (totalling N3.08 billion) towards his presidential primary in 2015, Daily Trust reports. 

 

SaharaReporters in July reported that a former acting chairman of the EFCC was found to have allegedly suppressed corruption cases of Kwankwaso along with some others. 

 

The Justice Ayo Salami investigative panel said while overseeing the EFCC, Magu “directed designated operatives not to investigate” the allegations of corruption against four individuals: Kwankwaso (Kano), Donald Duke (former Cross River governor) and Ibikunle Amosun (former Ogun governor), who is a current senator and Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa governor, who had led the state for some months in 2014. 

 

Following a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Magu was investigated by the panel and eventually replaced as EFCC chairman after being indicted for abuse of office.

 

The former EFCC boss has however denied any wrongdoing.

 

According to The Cable, in the report submitted in November 2020, the EFCC, under the former acting chairman’s watch, was accused of “causing the disappearance of evidence, stoppage and suppression of cases under investigation and prosecution, and omitting to arrest suspects”.

 

The report said the cases involved prominent politicians such as Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president; Haruna Momoh, former managing director of the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC); Stella Oduah, senator from Anambra state, among others, and including “all US dollar-related cases reported by ONSA [Office of the National Security Adviser]”.

 

Kwankwaso has also had a running battle with the current governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and known to be a critic of Buhari's government. 

