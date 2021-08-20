BREAKING: Suspected Herdsmen Abduct Two Nigerian University Lecturers, Others

Two lecturers at Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu and others have been robbed and kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along ABSU-Isuikwuato Road.

Chairperson of ABSU’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), V. U. Nkemdirim, said the incident took place around 6 pm on Thursday, Punch reports.

He identified the affected lecturers as Rev. Prof. S.O Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry and a Methodist minister, and Don Chris Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication.

They were said to be travelling in separate cars.

According to Nkemdirim, the two lecturers ran into Fulani herdsmen who were robbing motorists.

“After the robbery, the herdsmen took the two lecturers and some others away.

"As of now, they’re yet to be seen. However, the Camry belonging to Dr. Chris Afulike has been seen with his phone inside the vehicle,” the lecturer said.

Nkemdirim added that the families of the lecturers confirmed the incident, and the University management has been involved in the matter.

He also said ASUU national body and necessary security agencies have been contacted.