How Students’ Leader, Nurudeen Was Shot Dead By Suspected Robbers – Lagos State University

The Lagos State University has claimed that “men of the underworld” were responsible for the death of a students’ activist, Nurudeen Alowonle, popularly known as Omomeewa, near the university’s gate.

The varsity also explained that Alawonle left LASU campus past 8pm despite being released by the disciplinary panel he came to face at 2pm.

Nurudeen Alowonle 'Omomeewa'

This was contained in a press statement on Friday by LASU’s Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, titled “Attack on former student, Nurudeen Alowonle and a staff: LASU management’s position.”

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that some attackers shot dead the activist only a few hours after he faced the LASU disciplinary panel for alleged admission racketeering and possession of official documents.

While narrating how Alowonle was killed, the varsity’s spokesperson said because “it was late in the day”, Alowonle “trekked several metres away from the gate” and was “shot by men of the underworld.”

He said, “The university management received with great shock, report of an attack on a former student of the University, Mr. Nurudeen Alowonle, A.K.A Omomeewa, and a staff of the University, Mr. Waheed Majekodunmi, a Senior Assistant Registrar, which led to the untimely death of the former. The incident took place in the evening of Wednesday 18th August, 2021 outside the University campus, along the Egbeda-Igando Road.

“However, with the benefit of investigations carried out so far, we hereby state the true position as follows: 1. Mr. Nurudeen Alowonle, a.k.a Omomeewa was a former student of the University, but was yet to receive his certificate due to an ongoing disciplinary case that he was facing in the university. The panel presiding over his case began sitting in 2019.

“Two, the case continued until 2020 but the panel could not sit due to the Covid-19 pandemic-enforced lockdown, which took the larger part of the year. He was however invited by the panel, alongside several other students who had ongoing disciplinary cases, on Wednesday to defend himself.

“Omomeewa appeared before the panel that same day as scheduled. He was in fact, the first student attended to by the panel, and his case was concluded before 2pm. Since leaving the panel before 2pm, Omomeewa ostensibly remained on the university campus until late in the evening during which time he met up with Mr. Waheed Majekodunmi.

“The duo were said to have hobnobbed at the University Senior Staff Club until past 8pm in the evening after which they left together through the Iba Gate of the University for their destinations.

“Unable to get vehicles at the school junction as it was late in the day, the duo were said to have trekked several metres away from the gate ostensibly in search of a vehicle. Unfortunately, they were attacked by men of the underworld, dispossessed of their valuables and shot.

“The Staff - Mr. Majekodunmi- was lucky to have escaped with the gunshot wounds and eventually got helped by passersby to a nearby hospital, but sadly, Omomeewa did not survive the attack. His body was said to have been deposited in a mortuary in Lagos, while the injured staff is currently receiving treatment at the University Health Centre and responding well to treatment.

“At the moment, the university security department is working with the Security Agencies to investigate the sad incident with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book.”

Before his assassination, Nurudeen, a leader in the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), had described the university’s probe as an attempt to frame him for being an outspoken opposition to the management of the school, especially regarding the administration's anti-student and anti-worker policies.

“As everyone would recall, there has been an attempt to frame me up on a case of admission racketeering. This is retribution for my principled opposition to the anti-student and anti-worker policies of the University administration in my capacity as a leading member of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and a renowned student activist on campus,” Nurudeen had written in a press release.

ERC is a platform of activists organised on Nigerian campuses to campaign for free education.

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that LASU students protested the killing of Nurudeen.

The protesting students had converged on the school gate to express their displeasure with the death of the students' leader.