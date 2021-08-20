Igbo People Will Know If To Quit Nigeria By 2022 Ending—Ohanaeze Youths

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

The National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Igboayaka O Igboayaka has said that the only remedy for Nigeria’s maladministration is voting someone of Igbo extraction as Nigeria's next president in 2023.

The OYC leader also revealed that South-East people of Nigeria will know by the end of 2022 whether to remain as part of the country or not. 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo

According to him, there will be indications by then to know if someone of Igbo extraction will emerge as the President.

Igoayaka disclosed this in an exlcusive interview with Daily Post on Thursday, adding that Nigerians will do themselves a favour if they elect the next President from South-East region.

"Nigeria president of Igbo extraction is a favour to all Nigerians, not even to Ndigbo. In fact, the deliverance of Nigeria from the shackles of bad leadership is the coming of an Igbo person in 2023 to govern Nigeria. 

"An Igbo person is the only true Nigerian, that’s why they settle and have properties all over Nigeria.

"Let me tell you, Fulani political oligarchy made a terrible mistake, they could have enjoyed why God miraculously made Ndigbo to be part of Nigeria. If they fail to realise this favour in 2023, they wouldn’t have it again. 

"By the end of 2022, there will be a sign if Ndigbo will be part of Nigeria again or they will have their own separate country," Igboayaka said.

While talking about alleged marginalisation that the South East is suffering under Muhammadu Buhari's government, the Igbo youth leader said, "Marginalisation of Ndigbo didn’t start with the recent or present administration, but it started from 1970 when none of the 3Rs of Gen. Gowon was implemented in any part of Igbo land. Ndigbo have faced marginalisation since 51 years (1970-2021)."

The Igbo youth leader also said, "Youths will not go to war while fighting themselves. If the elders caused war, the youths will force the elders to go and fight the 'war.' 

"The youths must know that the Igbo nation belongs to them, so we must seek their survival by every peaceful means. 

"Any crisis or violent act affects the youths more than the elders, so I want to urge my people, no matter the provocation, we can never pick guns or any other weapon and go to war against any ethnic nationalities in Nigeria again."

