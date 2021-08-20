Nigerian Customer Accuses Ecobank Of Monthly Illegal Deductions In Account

A Nigerian man, Ali Fagba, has accused Ecobank of illegal monthly deductions from his bank account.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Fagba claimed he realised about N12,000 disappeared in his account in July but he was told it was deducted because he was owing an online company.

He said he decided to write the company but got a response that he did not owe any amount.

Fagba added that the firm sent him a receipt of all their transactions for the year and also confirmed that there was nothing like that.

He said to his surprise, another N11,300 was illegally deducted from the account on Monday, August 16.

“Again, on Monday, 16th of this month, I received N25,000 in this same account. I recharged from it about N600 or so. I transferred N10,000 to someone. The next money, I transferred N5,000 to someone but the person did not receive it.

“The next day when I was out, I wanted to withdraw but found out I had only taken the Ecobank debit card with me. So, I tried withdrawing a few times, but the machine says insufficient fund.

“I checked my account balance and found N2,000 plus there. I rushed to the bank to complain. And again, they said I did some transactions online. So the money had been held. This time around, they refused to mention in what date the transaction took place.

“Upon talking to their agents on Facebook, they offered the same explanation. So I reached out again to a company they claimed had asked them to hold my money, knowing very well I was not owing them. The company’s name is Ubersuggest, a SaaS company used by SEOs.

“The company wrote me back and sent me a receipt of all our transactions this year and also confirmed that there was nothing like that. Given all these contradictions, it appeared to be an institution-sanctioned fraud to me.

“Yesterday, they claimed to have unblocked my money. This was the statement I got from them yesterday. The statement is reflecting that there is money in my account. Yet it’s not accessible or even visible to me anywhere else.”

DOCUMENTS: Nigerian Customer Accuses Ecobank of Monthly Illegal Deductions in Account by Sahara Reporters on Scribd