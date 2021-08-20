Protest Rocks Lagos University Over Killing Of Student Leader, Nurudeen Amid Tussle With School Authorities

Students of Lagos State University (LASU) have started to protest the killing of Yusuf Nurudeen, a student leader shot dead by gunmen on Wednesday.

The protesting students converged on the school gate to express their displeasure with the death of the student leader.

The student leader who graduated in 2019 was held back to face the school’s Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) over alleged unlawful possession of university documents, among others.

After moving around the school premises for few hours, the students moved to Mainland Hospital to carry the remains of Nurudeen.

He studied Educational Management at the University but was held back to face the probe panel.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how student activist was killed by unknown gunmen hours after appearing before the school's disciplinary committee over alleged admission racketeering and unlawful possession of university documents.

Similarly, a staff-activist in the school who had openly expressed support for Nurudeen was also shot in the back and said to be in a coma, Campus Trackers reports.

It was learnt that the disciplinary panel had been postponing the sitting for unknown reasons since January 2020.

Before his assassination, Nurudeen, a leader in the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), described the probe as an attempt to frame him for being an outspoken opposition to the management of the school, especially regarding the administration's anti-student and anti-worker policies.

“As everyone would recall, there has been an attempt to frame me up on a case of admission racketeering. This is retribution for my principled opposition to the anti-student and anti-worker policies of the University administration in my capacity as a leading member of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and a renowned student activist on campus,” Nurudeen wrote in a press release.

ERC is a platform of activists organised on Nigerian campuses to campaign for free education.

His initial arrest had been described as contentious as it was carried out by officers of the State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS) in a Gestapo-like manner.

Several organisations and unions, including the Socialist Workers’ League and the Lagos State University Student Union, condemned Nurudeen's arrest, describing it as excessive.

He was said to have got married six months before his death, leaving behind a three-month-old child.