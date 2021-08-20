Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding

Aso Villa will be on shutdown for the wedding, which will hold at 1.30 p.m on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja today (Friday) for the wedding of his only son Yusuf to Zahra Nasir Bayero, daughter of the Emir of Bichi.

According to reports, security has been beefed up in the town, with a special squad flown to Kano from Abuja.

Buhari, on Thursday, dispatched a high-level delegation to Kano State, ahead of the wedding fathia.

Members of the delegation include Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi; Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu alongside Shehu himself who are all led by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

See Also News Buhari Sends Four Ministers, Others To Kano Ahead Of Son’s Wedding, Emir’s Coronation 0 Comments 21 Hours Ago

Aso Villa will be on shutdown for the wedding, which will hold at 1.30 p.m on Friday.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Yusuf and Zahra's wedding is scheduled to hold on Friday, August 20.

The wedding ceremony is set to hold at the palace of the bride's father, Nasir Ado-Bayero, who is the traditional leader of Bichi, a town in Kano State.

Yusuf is set to get married to his bride to embark on a journey that started with their meeting while studying in the United Kingdom.

See Also News High-Profile Nigerians Get Invites For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding At Emir Of Bichi's Palace 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

The event is also preceding the coronation of the bride’s father, Nasir Ado Bayero as the Emir of Bichi.

Buhari will not attend the event on Saturday, but his advance team will stay back for the event.

The Emir of Bichi, father of the bride-to-be earlier gave his approval for the organisation and inauguration of a 145-man committee to ensure that the wedding ceremony does not meet any obstacle or complication along the way.

Yusuf’s bride, Zahra is 20 years old. She is a final-year student of Architecture at Buckingham university in the United Kingdom.

She is the second daughter of the Emir of Bichi.

Zahra’s mother, Farida Imam, is the daughter of a famous Kano educationist, Mal Abubakar Imam (Imamu Galadanci), a former Executive Director at Afribank Plc.

Her aunty, Farida’s biological sister, is married to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In a recent interview, the Emir of Bichi spoke on how painful it is for him to give away any of his children in marriage because of how close he is with them.

Zahra’s elder sister was married off earlier in the year, he said.

“I’m very close to my children, so sending away Zahra is also an issue for me, but we thank God.

“She’s a young girl, only 20; and she’s in her final year in the university studying architecture.

“I would have loved for Zahra to stay and finish her school and live with me a little longer, but we cannot change what God has ordained, we can only pray and wish them a successful married life,” he said.

The business tycoon turned monarch, who seats as a chairman of the Board of 9mobile as well as several other companies, said he took solace from the Hadiths, especially the part where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, "When you successfully raise three daughters and marry them off, Allah will give you a place in paradise."

“This is my prayer and hope that through them God will give me Aljannah,” he said

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari's Visit To Adamawa Over COVID-19 Fear Amid APC Party Chairman's Wish President Died Of Disease
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram How Buhari Government Spends Taxpayers' Money On 'Repentant' Boko Haram Commanders Under Secret Programme—Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Twin Pastors On The Run For Allegedly Defiling, Impregnating 12-year-old Girl, Victim's Mother Poisons Self
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protest Rocks Lagos University Over Killing Of Student Leader, Nurudeen Amid Tussle With School Authorities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Accident 73-year-old Woman, Four Others Killed In Bayelsa Auto Accident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Petroleum Bill: Shameless Nigerian Lawmakers Battle Senate President Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila Over Lopsided Sharing Of Multi-million Dollar Bribe
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Customer Accuses Ecobank Of Monthly Illegal Deductions In Account
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Guests At Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding Violated COVID-19 Protocols
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Islamic Movement Petitions UN, EU Over Nigerian Government’s Seizure Of El-Zakzaky's Passport
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
News Tears, Lamentations As Salesperson, Jumoke Killed During Lagos Yoruba Nation Rally Is Buried
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram How Buhari Government Spends Taxpayers' Money On 'Repentant' Boko Haram Commanders Under Secret Programme—Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Twin Pastors On The Run For Allegedly Defiling, Impregnating 12-year-old Girl, Victim's Mother Poisons Self
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Journalists For United Nigeria On Mission Impossible! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Igbo People Will Know If To Quit Nigeria By 2022 Ending—Ohanaeze Youths
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion A Public Commentary On The Ongoing Strike By NARD Nigeria, By Antigha Cobham
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Money After SaharaReporters' Story, Polaris Bank Refunds Customer’s N20million Stolen By His Account Officer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad