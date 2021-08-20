Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja today (Friday) for the wedding of his only son Yusuf to Zahra Nasir Bayero, daughter of the Emir of Bichi.

According to reports, security has been beefed up in the town, with a special squad flown to Kano from Abuja.

Buhari, on Thursday, dispatched a high-level delegation to Kano State, ahead of the wedding fathia.

Members of the delegation include Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi; Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu alongside Shehu himself who are all led by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Aso Villa will be on shutdown for the wedding, which will hold at 1.30 p.m on Friday.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Yusuf and Zahra's wedding is scheduled to hold on Friday, August 20.

The wedding ceremony is set to hold at the palace of the bride's father, Nasir Ado-Bayero, who is the traditional leader of Bichi, a town in Kano State.

Yusuf is set to get married to his bride to embark on a journey that started with their meeting while studying in the United Kingdom.

The event is also preceding the coronation of the bride’s father, Nasir Ado Bayero as the Emir of Bichi.

Buhari will not attend the event on Saturday, but his advance team will stay back for the event.

The Emir of Bichi, father of the bride-to-be earlier gave his approval for the organisation and inauguration of a 145-man committee to ensure that the wedding ceremony does not meet any obstacle or complication along the way.

Yusuf’s bride, Zahra is 20 years old. She is a final-year student of Architecture at Buckingham university in the United Kingdom.

She is the second daughter of the Emir of Bichi.

Zahra’s mother, Farida Imam, is the daughter of a famous Kano educationist, Mal Abubakar Imam (Imamu Galadanci), a former Executive Director at Afribank Plc.

Her aunty, Farida’s biological sister, is married to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In a recent interview, the Emir of Bichi spoke on how painful it is for him to give away any of his children in marriage because of how close he is with them.

Zahra’s elder sister was married off earlier in the year, he said.

“I’m very close to my children, so sending away Zahra is also an issue for me, but we thank God.

“She’s a young girl, only 20; and she’s in her final year in the university studying architecture.

“I would have loved for Zahra to stay and finish her school and live with me a little longer, but we cannot change what God has ordained, we can only pray and wish them a successful married life,” he said.

The business tycoon turned monarch, who seats as a chairman of the Board of 9mobile as well as several other companies, said he took solace from the Hadiths, especially the part where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, "When you successfully raise three daughters and marry them off, Allah will give you a place in paradise."

“This is my prayer and hope that through them God will give me Aljannah,” he said