Student Critic Of Lagos University Assassinated Amid Tussle With School, Another Shot Activist In A Coma

It was learnt that the disciplinary panel had been postponing the sitting for unknown reasons since January 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

A student activist at the Lagos State University, Yusuf Nurudeen has been killed by unknown gunmen hours after appearing before the school's disciplinary committee over alleged admission racketeering and unlawful possession of university documents. 

Nurudeen died on Wednesday after being shot. 

Similarly, a staff-activist in the school who had openly expressed support for Nurudeen was also shot in the back and said to be in a coma, Campus Trackers reports. 

It was learnt that the disciplinary panel had been postponing the sitting for unknown reasons since January 2020. 

Before his assassination, Nurudeen, a leader in the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), described the probe as an attempt to frame him for being an outspoken opposition to the management of the school, especially regarding the administration's anti-student and anti-worker policies. 

“As everyone would recall, there has been an attempt to frame me up on a case of admission racketeering. This is retribution for my principled opposition to the anti-student and anti-worker policies of the University administration in my capacity as a leading member of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and a renowned student activist on campus,” Nurudeen wrote in a press release.

ERC is a platform of activists organised on Nigerian campuses to campaign for free education. 

His arrest has been described as contentious as it was carried out by officers of the State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS) in a Gestapo-like manner. 

Several organisations and unions, including the Socialist Workers’ League and the Lagos State University Student Union, condemned Nurudeen's arrest, describing it as excessive. 

Nurudeen has been described as a passionate advocate against the anti-student" and "anti-worker" policies of the school with the way he was not afraid to criticise the school management. 

He was also said to have got married six months before his death, leaving behind a three-month-old child. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME After SaharaReporters Story, Nigeria's Infotech Agency, NITDA Slams N10 Million Fine On Lending Firm Over Privacy Invasion
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Corruption Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi Narrates How He Paid Bribes To Police Chief, Abba Kyari In $1.1million Deal
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
ACTIVISM Civil Society Coalition Demands Justice For Killing Of George Floyd, Omozuwa, Other Nigerians Through Rape, Police Brutality
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Human Rights Activist, Sowore’s Treason Trial Starts Afresh As Judge Abandons Case Over ‘Nigerian Government Trouble’
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex-for-grades: I Have Seen "Floating Threats" Since Undercover Investigation, Says BBC Journalist, Kiki Mordi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Abuja, Police Charge Victims of ‘One Chance’ Robberies N20,000 To Launch Investigation Into Crime
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari's Aide Mocks Ex-Presidents Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan, Says President Achieved Where They Failed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerian Army Aiding Terrorism: Pardoning Boko-Haram Fighters Has No Legal Basis, By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abia's Too Many Dramas, By Dr Monday O. Ubani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Afghan Taliban Tragedy, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency US Spent A Trillion Dollars In Afghanistan In 20 Years And Still Lost—Buhari's Minister Defends Continued Attacks By Terrorists, Bandits In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Two Nigerian Women, 3 Other Africans Escape Immigration Detention In India By Scaling Fence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME After SaharaReporters Story, Nigeria's Infotech Agency, NITDA Slams N10 Million Fine On Lending Firm Over Privacy Invasion
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Herdsmen Abduct Two Nigerian University Lecturers, Others
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Free Speech Buhari Government's Endorsement Of Indian App, Koo After Twitter Ban Was To Suppress Free Expression—US Think Tank
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Food Nigerians Under Buhari Exposed To Widespread Hunger—National Security Adviser
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Taliban: Lessons The Big Countries Cannot Learn, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad