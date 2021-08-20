Twin Pastors On The Run For Allegedly Defiling, Impregnating 12-year-old Girl, Victim's Mother Poisons Self

Out of pain, the victim's mother poisoned herself but she got help and is now healthy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

Two young pastors identified as twins, Taiye and Kehinde Sonaike, are currently on the run after allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State and impregnated her in the process.

 

The brothers were said to have been indulging in the act for over a year but only recently resulted in pregnancy. 

A child rights advocate revealed that the twins allegedly connived with a nurse whom they paid N11,000 to abort the pregnancy. 

 

However, prior to the abortion attempt, the young girl spoke to her mother and this led to the arrest of the nurse, who was later released.

 

Meanwhile, the alleged rapists have been on the run and there are no traces of them or their family members in their area, the advocate said.

 

He said, “These two men called Pastors Sonaike Taiye and Kehinde of Open Heaven Church raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl at Oworonshoki area, Lagos. 

 

“They paid the sum of N11, 000 to the nurse who was to abort the pregnancy for the girl. Unfortunately for them, the girl opened up to the parent on Tuesday night while the abortion was supposed to take place on Wednesday night. 

 

“Out of pain, the victim's mother poisoned herself but she got help and is now healthy. 

 

“The case was transferred to one activist who referred them to Mirabel sexual assault referral centre in Ikeja, Lagos where medical examination was carried out on the girl. 

 

“Last Friday, the case was reported to the police station and the police arrested the nurse who attempted to abort the pregnancy but the nurse has been released on bail. 

 

“However, the two men who carried out the act are on the run. They fled from the area with their family members. It has been over one week now and they haven't been found."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Transfers Usifo Ataga’s Murder Case, Suspect Chidinma, To Abuja
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Dollar Bribes Received By Nigeria's Senate President, Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila, Other Lawmakers To Pass Controversial Petroleum Bill
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Seals Ex-Governor Kwankwaso’s Property In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME After SaharaReporters Story, Nigeria's Infotech Agency, NITDA Slams N10 Million Fine On Lending Firm Over Privacy Invasion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Dunamis Church Pastor, Enenche Punishing Five #BuhariMustGo Activists Over SaharaReporters' Stories Against Him, Father-in-law— Source
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Transfers Usifo Ataga’s Murder Case, Suspect Chidinma, To Abuja
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Acting Fulani Script By Recovering 368 Grazing Reserves – Afenifere Slams Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education How Students’ Leader, Nurudeen Was Shot Dead By Suspected Robbers – Lagos State University
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News I’m Relaxing At Home – Imo Ex-Deputy Governor Denies Arrest By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Yoruba Foremost Town, Ile-Ife, Kill Five Farmers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nine Bandits Killed In Rival Clash During Sharing Of Ransoms In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Handling Of Security Not Different From Taliban In Afghanistan – Benue Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Journalists For United Nigeria On Mission Impossible! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Petroleum Bill: Shameless Nigerian Lawmakers Battle Senate President Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila Over Lopsided Sharing Of Multi-million Dollar Bribe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Customer Accuses Ecobank Of Monthly Illegal Deductions In Account
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad