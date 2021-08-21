How Apostle Suleman Slept With Me Twice, Gave Me N500,000 – Nollywood Actress, Ifemeludike

A Nollywood actress and human rights’ activist, Chioma Ifemeludike, has disclosed that the Senior Pastor and General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, paid her over N500,000 and had sex with her.

The actress and producer, who has been in the Nollywood industry for nine years, revealed that she had no idea that the man of God was quite prominent at the time she had an intercourse with him.

Chioma on her Instagram page recalled that the first deal of her encounter of romp sex with the man of God was sealed through a hookup by another lady, Linda Clems, noting that at the second time, she clearly recognised him because they exchanged numbers during the first romp and communicated thereafter.

She said, “Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arranged between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the Apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at Oriental Hotels Lagos.

“I’m sorry my conscience can’t hold it anymore. I encourage you to tell the truth as a mother and a Christian, to put the devil to shame and save millions of souls being misled. To my family and friends, I am sorry, don’t judge me. Please pray for me so the light of God will continue to expose every work of darkness in my life and the church of God.”

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, Chioma noted that her public confession came after her spirit continued to torment her, and she needed to make restitution for her sin.

“Good morning Nigerians. I have a confession. On the 20th of November 2016, Linda made an arrangement for me to come to Ikeja and that we're going to meet her sister's friend, and a family friend going to America.

"That was what she told me. Okay, so it was supposed to be a hookup. But it wasn't really exactly put like that. Well, she told me that a family friend of hers wanted to meet someone nice and cool. And that he was going to America that same night and that he wasn't going to waste much time and he wanted me to meet that person. And I said fine.

“2016 was immediately after my graduation from Anambra State University, I was preparing for my youth service,” she stated.

SaharaReporters had also reported in February 2021 that a former pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Mike Davids, accused Suleman, of sleeping with his wife.

He had added he was ready to expose the truths behind Stephanie Otobo’s sex scandal.

The case of Otobo, a Canada-based singer, came up in 2017 and 2018 when she accused Suleman of sexual relationship – a controversial scandal that plagued the church and attracted the attention of Nigerians for months.

Davids in a video had noted that he and Suleman both knew how they got Otobo to come to the church in Auchi, and apologise over the scandal and how they persuaded her mother too. Davids had accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who currently heads an Abuja branch of the church.

He had said, “I left the church (Omega Fire Ministries) of my freewill. You were never the one who sent me out of that ministry. I was tired of your ungodliness as a leader. And that was the major reason I left that ministry. So, forget those manipulations and cheap lies.

“We all know the part I played in the Stephanie Otobo saga. You know as much as I do. How much involved I was in bringing that saga to a halt. I don’t even need to mention names. You knew how we got Stephanie Otobo to come to the altar and apologise to mama (Suleman’s wife) and brought Stephanie Otobo’s mother to Auchi.

“I am coming to that issue because you are pushing me to that extent, Apostle Johnson Suleman as much as I knew what happened. Thirdly, I am also aware that my account has been frozen. You have also released policemen to get me arrested.

“You have 48 hours to ask those who are blocking my account to unblock it. You will not like what is going to follow.”

In January 2018, Otobo accused Suleman of impregnating her and breaching a promise to marry her.

She claimed she had sex romps with the pastor in Italy, New York and Nigeria.

Suleman denied the allegations and threatened to sue SaharaReporters for reporting the story.

He also threatened Festus Keyamo, whose law office in Lagos represented Otobo, demanding an apology and the payment to him of N1 billion for blackmail and injury.

Otobo however said she had pictures of him exposing his private parts, evidence of which it said would emerge in court.

In March 2017, SaharaReporters also released a report on how Suleman, who was at the center of an adultery scandal, gave a $76,000 brand-new Mercedes-Benz 450 GL to Nollywood star Daniella Okeke in 2016.

Ms. Okeke was previously named by Otobo, Apostle Suleman’s estranged lover, as being one of the other women in his life.

For her part, the actress in 2016 proudly displayed the Mercedes-Benz SUV GL 450 on her Instagram page in front of a brand-new house where she parked it.

After her name was revealed by Otobo at a press conference covered extensively by SaharaReporters, some Nigerians invaded Ms. Okeke’s Instagram questioning the source of her wealth given that she had not featured in any prominent movies in recent years.

The more inquisitive among them took advantage of a new website for vehicle registration in Lagos State which unveils the ownership of any vehicles by its number due to a bug on the web page, and discovered that one of Okeke’s most prized possessions, the posh Mercedes-Benz car, was registered to “Apostle Suleman Johnson.”