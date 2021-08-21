How I Raped Old Women On Their Farms – Ondo Suspect Confesses

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded a suspected rapist, Stephen John, a farmer in Ore, Odigbo council area of the state who confessed that he derived “pleasure raping old women on their farms.”

Stephen was arrested by police detectives in the state after he raped a woman, Fatima Yahaya, who was sent on an errand.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He reportedly grabbed the victim and dragged her into the bush where he had carnal knowledge of her.

Police sources said that the suspect always laid an ambush for his victims in the farm while he pretended to be working.

Parading the suspect alongside 12 others for criminal activities across the state, the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, described the suspect as a serial rapist, adding that he ambushed and raped women in their farms within the Ore axis.

Salami said, “On August 5, 2021, one Oluwakemi Isaac of Tajudeen Street in Ore, came to Ore Police Station and reported that on same date, she sent her daughter, Fatima Yahaya, on an errand, and on her way, one Stephen John saw her, grabbed and dragged her into the bush and raped her.

“After the suspect was arrested and taken to Ore Police Station, three women came and reported him as the one who raped them at their different farmlands, using a cutlass to frighten them into submission.”

During an interview with Vanguard, the suspect said he derived pleasure from raping old women in the farm.

“I just derived pleasure in sleeping with old women and especially in the farm. I just enjoy it with them and in that particular place. You know that old women don’t have the strength to struggle with me and they can’t shout much and the farm is usually a lonely place.

“Immediately I raise the cutlass, the women will be helpless and I will have my way after which I will run away,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner said that the suspect would soon be charged to court.