IPOB Supporters March To British, Kenya Embassies, Protest Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention

SaharaReporters obtained a video where the protesters gathered in numbers and began the protest march to the two embassies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2021

Supporters of Biafra and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Germany staged a protest to the British and Kenyan embassies in the country over the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

File Photo: IPOB members

The agitators mostly clad in Biafra attires were seen waving the flags and calling passers-by and announcing the beginning of the march to demand the release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria since June.

Some protesters carried placards with #FreeNnamdiKanu which revealed the intent of the march on Saturday morning.

Kanu was arrested by the Kenyan security operatives and extradited to Nigeria in June. He appeared briefly before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The separatist leader was charged by the Nigerian government with allegations of terrorism, treason among others.

His next trial is on October 21, as the operatives of DSS failed to bring him to court on July 26, forcing Nyako to adjourn.

Kanu has been at loggerheads with the Nigerian government.

He demanded a sovereign state, alleging that the President Muhammadu Buhari government was guilty of aiding and abetting Fulani herdsmen in the South-East.

SaharaReporters, New York

