Naira Under Buhari Regime Is One Of Africa's Most Useless Currencies – Jerry Gana

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2021

A former Minister of Information and former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Prof Jerry Gana, has said that the Nigerian currency, Naira, under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, is one of the most useless currencies in the African continent.

Gana added that Nigeria also has the highest number of “miserable people in Africa.”

The SDP candidate stated these on Saturday at a retreat organised by the Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissance Group in Abuja.

Gana, also a PDP chieftain said most Nigerians, the majority of them youths, had become “jobless, frustrated and hopeless” as a result of the harsh economic policies of the current administration.

He said, “In the misery index, Nigeria is the highest in Africa. We are the most miserable set of people in Africa because nothing is moving. In fact, our currency is now 100 percent devalued. Nigeria is going through a very difficult time.

“The level of indebtedness in the past few years is such that every Nigerian is now in debt. The Naira is perhaps one of the most useless currencies in Africa today. I have never seen this level of corruption as we have today. In fact, the level of corruption makes the PDP governments look like angels because corruption is now a thousand times worse.”

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, Gana said nowhere was safe, adding that even Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, was bedevilled by banditry.

“Governor Maisari was advocating recently that everyone in Katsina state should get a gun. Do you know where Katsina is? Do you know who comes from Katsina?” he asked.

