Nigerian Varsity Student Hangs Self After Seeing Exam Results

It was learnt that the deceased, David Ogbonna, hanged himself in the university's hostel wardrobe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2021

A 200 level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has reportedly committed suicide after seeing his last semester result.

It was learnt that the deceased, David Ogbonna, hanged himself in the university's hostel wardrobe.

However, a source said no one had been allowed to get into the room where the incident took place, noting that the roommates of the deceased were being interrogated for further investigation.

Meanwhile, one of the deceased’s close friends stated that the family had issued an official statement that they would like to mourn Dave in peace.

"My dearest David Ogbonna, I got the news of your demise just this morning and it has left me devastated.

“I do not want to believe you took your own life until the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University of Awka gives a concrete reason as to why this has happened.

"The family has issued an official statement that they would like to mourn Dave in peace. May God rest your merry soul, Dave," he added.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion ASUU And The New Unionism: Redeeming Imperative By Shina Afolayan
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Oyo Security Outfit "Detains" Student Leader
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Edo NLC Makes U-Turn On Planned Industrial Action
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Ondo State High School Students Arrested For Cult Activities
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Soyinka: Africa's Best At 80 By Olusanya Aribatise
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Online Education: A Potential Solution For Students In Nigeria’s Troubled Northeast
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights How Policemen From Abuja Forged Detention Warrant To Keep Me In Cell – Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International I Can’t Remember Your First Question – Three Times President Biden Faltered During Taliban, Afghan Crisis’ Briefing
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Former Oyo Military Governor, Gen Olurin, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Stop Sending Me Fake Prophecies, Visions On Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer Warns Clerics
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How I Raped Old Women On Their Farms – Ondo Suspect Confesses
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Attorney-General, Malami Denies Authorising Secret Police’s Raid On Sunday Igboho’s Residence
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH National Hospital Abuja Detains Four-year-old Girl Over N275,000 Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Plateau Continues Boiling As Gunmen Murder Three Women
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity 17 Nigerian Communities Flee To Niger Republic Over Continuous Bandits Attacks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Kano Government Budgets N9.2million To Purchase Five Cows
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Control Of Land Doesn’t Belong To Buhari Government – Southern Governors Kick Against 368 Grazing Sites
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad