Police Arrest Bandit Going To Plateau With 53 AK-47 Magazines, 260 Live Ammunition

Police sources said the suspect was conveying the ammunition to some communities in crisis-ravaged Plateau State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2021

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Likita Abubakar, who was reportedly conveying 53 AK-47 Magazines and 260 rounds of live ammunition.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, told Daily Trust that the suspect was arrested in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State.

The joint security operatives in Akwanga, Nasarawa State arrested the suspected bandit with the rounds of ammunition, being conveyed on a motorcycle.

Abubakar was caught by Joint Task Force of the men of the Nasarawa Police Command and operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday.

“According to the information issued by the JTF, the suspect was a Fulani herder identified as Likita, heading to the crisis-laden Jos, the capital city of the neighbouring state, Plateau,” a source said.

Likita, during, interrogation confessed that other members of his gangs numbering six were already on their way via motorcycles to the same destination.

As of the time of filing this report Likita was detained at the Akwanga Police Divisional Headquarters, Nasarawa State.

Plateau was recently placed under curfew due to major security breaches in some parts of the state while students were being evacuated by various states governments to safety.

Three women were killed in Bassa Local Government Area of the state on Thursday despite the presence of security agencies in Jos North LGA.

