Apostle Suleman Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Nollywood Actress Twice, Paying Her N500,000

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2021

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman has said he did not watch a video in which Nigerian actress, Chioma Ifemeludike alleged she had sex with the cleric twice and was paid N500,000 for her troubles.

Apostle Suleman

The preacher said this while telling his congregation that he was not angry at those attacking him on social media.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike had alleged that she slept with the popular clergyman on two occasions and was paid a sum of N500,000, but the memory has continued to torment her.

Reacting, Apostle Suleman implored his congregation and followers not to send him any encouraging messages again.

“Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry. Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me.

"Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media,” he said.

The clergyman said he was focused on his task and the people who insulting him, only did that because of what they read online.

“They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me,” Suleman said.

He further added that he intentionally ignored all the videos made against him.

“My wife can bear witness, all the videos done against me, I’ve not watched one. Many of you have watched it but me, the subject matter, I’ve not watched one. What I don’t see cannot affect me.

"Somebody sent me a video from a blog yesterday, that was the last time it was on my phone. I guard my heart so that I can have fellowship with God. Stop all these rumours and gossips. What will not encourage me, I don’t give attention to it,” Suleman said.

