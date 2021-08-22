BREAKING: National Hospital Abuja Releases 4-Year-Old Girl Detained Over Unpaid Bill After SaharaReporters’ Story

Success was released on Sunday alongside her mother around 4:00pm after they were told that the hospital management had offset half of the medical bill and that she was free to go home.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2021

The National Hospital Abuja has released the four-year-old girl, Success Isiah Aleburu, who was detained by the management of the hospital over the inability of her parents to pay the outstanding medical bill.

Success was released on Sunday alongside her mother around 4:00pm after they were told that the hospital management had offset half of the medical bill and that she was free to go home.

Meanwhile, the parents were asked to sign an undertaking, pledging to pay the balance whenever they have it.

SaharaReporters had reported how Success was admitted to the hospital on July 2, 2021 following second degree burns she suffered on her body when her brother mistakenly pushed her towards a charcoal stove on which was a pot of hot water.

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH National Hospital Abuja Detains Four-year-old Girl Over N275,000 Bill 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The accident occurred on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Sabongari area of Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory.

She was rushed to the Bwari General Hospital but the health workers on duty told the parents they could not handle her condition, so she was referred to Wuse General Hospital.

She was also rejected at Wuse General Hospital due to the severity of her injury.

Success was thereafter admitted to the emergency ward of National Hospital for treatment and taken to the Intensive Care Unit. On August 5, she had skin grafting to remove some bad tissues.

Skin grafting is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of skin from one area of the body and moving it to a different part of the body.

The surgery was carried out to enable her to walk and it was successful.

The parents of the girl were able to pay the sum of N37,000 out of N312,000 medical bill, leaving them with the burden of paying N275,000 balance, which they could not afford.

Following the failure of the parents to offset the bill, the hospital authority detained the little girl and her mother, Grace Isiah at the female and children ward on the third floor of the Trauma Centre in the hospital.

They were not allowed to leave the ward as hospital security guards and nurses diligently monitored their every move to ensure they did not escape.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Sunday evening, Isaiah Aleburu, father of Success, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support and financial donations towards their plight.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Buhari’s Newly-wed Son, Yusuf’s Accident In 2017 Pushed Doctor Who First Received Him To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Facebook Establishes Coronavirus Information Center In Nigeria, 16 Other African Countries
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Cancels Easter Celebration In Churches
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: 23 Nigerians Return From Togo, Undergo Screening
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH French President, Emmanuel Macron, Extends Lockdown Until May 11
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Imposes Total Lockdown For Seven Days Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive How Buhari’s Newly-wed Son, Yusuf’s Accident In 2017 Pushed Doctor Who First Received Him To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Deplorable State Of Government-owned General Hospital Tsafe In Zamfara State Where Patients Are Treated Under Leaky Roofs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ranching: Be Fair To Other States, Approve N6.25Billion For Them Like You Did For Your State—ASCAB Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Apostle Suleman Slept With Me Twice, Gave Me N500,000 – Nollywood Actress, Ifemeludike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Nollywood Actress Twice, Paying Her N500,000
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Attack Fulani Community To Seek 'Revenge' After Killing Of 14 In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Toothless Chief Security Officers Of Their States – Masari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police IPOB Alleges Plot By Nigeria Police, Others To Attack South-East Residents On Monday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion PMB: Call HIM The Master Finisher: A Rejoinder to Femi Adesina By Umar Ardo (PhD)
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Drugs How Wanted Nigerian Drug Baron Was Arrested In A Lagos Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Behaving Like Roman Emperor Who Did Nothing While His Empire Burnt – Afenifere
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Afghans Killed Near Kabul Airport As Thousands Attempt To Flee Taliban Rule
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad