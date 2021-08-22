Health Status Undisclosed Hours After Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Were Hospitalised For COVID-19

In a statement, the organisation said the reverend, who is 79 years old, and Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Their conditions haven't been released.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2021

Civil rights leader and Chicago resident Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, according to the prominent political activist's organisation, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

In a statement, the organisation said the reverend, who is 79 years old, and Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Their conditions haven't been released.

Anyone who has been around either person in the last five to six days is advised to quarantine in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, according to Rainbow PUSH.

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights. 

Jackson has remained active, most recently advocating for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive, NBC reports.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine in January during a publicised event at a South Side hospital. He urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible.

In January, the civil rights leader was admitted to Northwestern for "abdominal discomfort" and underwent gallbladder surgery. Jackson spent three weeks at a rehabilitation centre for a “short period of exercise and therapy,” because of his Parkinson’s disease, according to Rainbow PUSH.

Jackson has been seeking outpatient care for more than five years for Parkinson’s, a chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: American Citizen With Suspected Case Of Ebola Virus Dies In Ghana
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Ebola: The Rise And Fall Of Africa By Adekoya Boladele
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Now South Africa Issues Travel Bans Over Ebola
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola Health Workers Killed In Guinea
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment Genevieve Pink Ball Fights Breast Cancer With Style
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Another Cholera outbreak Hits Bayelsa State, Death Toll Now 36
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Wanted Murdered Lagos University Student, Nurudeen Hurriedly Buried Without Autopsy—Activist, Soweto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Activist, Sowore Lambasts Nigeria Police For Using Illegally Detained 21-year-old Glory Okolie To Cook, Wash Clothes, Alleges Cover-up Of Atrocities
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release 15 Abducted Kaduna Baptist School Students
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Secret Police Appeal Court Ruling Granting Bail To 12 Igboho’s Associates, Allege Judge Made Errors
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
CRIME How Nigerian Polytechnic Student Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Buried Her In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari’s Call To Take Arms Against Bandits Justifies Nnamdi Kanu, Eastern Security Network – IPOB
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad