How Nigerian Polytechnic Student Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Buried Her In Shallow Grave

A polytechnic student in Nigeria, Mumini Abubakar has killed his girlfriend, Franca Elisha, and secretly buried her remains in a shallow grave.

Abubakar was said to have allegedly killed Franca, a Diploma II student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa state, in the process of aborting her pregnancy.

Federal Polytechnic, Mubi.

SaharaReporters learnt that the late Franca had informed her boyfriend, Abubakar of her pregnancy, and the latter decided to terminate it.

He was said to have allegedly sought the help of his friend, Huzaifa Shu'aibu, a student of the College of Health Technology, Mubi, who injected Franca with a drug to terminate the pregnancy.

The duo and one other accomplice have been arrested in connection to the crime, as revealed by the police.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, on Saturday, confirmed to SaharaReporters that Mumini Abubakar, Huzaifa Shu'aibu, and Rabi'u Adamu were apprehended in connection to the crime.

Abubakar, a resident of Sanda ward under the Yola-South Local Government Area had allegedly treated the late Franca like his wife, leading to the pregnancy.

However, when he was informed by Franca of the pregnancy, he decided to abort it.

He reportedly took the deceased into his room located at the students' community behind Adamawa State University, Mubi, for the abortion on August 6, 2021.

A friend of the deceased who spoke on condition of anonymity said, "To carry out their planned abortion, the accused invited his friend and a student of the College of Health and Technology, Mubi, Huzaifa Shu'aibu, who supplied an injection for the abortion.

"Huzaifa injected Franca with a powerful drug for abortion after which she fainted immediately, but as God would have it, she later regained consciousness.

"In order to perfect the termination of the pregnancy, Huzaifa gave the late Franca a second round of the injection after she had regained her consciousness, but unfortunately she fainted for the second time and subsequently died.

"Thereafter, the duo invited one of their friends and a student of the polytechnic, Rabiu Adamu, and the trio waited until midnight to Bury the corpse in a shallow grave.

"The remains of Franca were buried along with a mobile phone and a National Identity Card, belonging to the deceased in an effort to destroy evidence."

However, the father of the deceased, Elisha Iliya, a resident of Sabon Gari, Mubi, told our reporter that "my daughter left home on the fateful day for school, but did not return home as usual".

"We searched everywhere as well as made contacts, but to no avail.

"We decided to contact her friend and fellow student, who told us she last saw my daughter with Abubakar on the day she was killed while running to the hostel because it was raining.

"It was the girl who helped us to locate the whereabouts of Abubakar, to effect his arrest.

"Abubakar was arrested while playing football as if nothing had happened. He however led the police to my daughter's shallow gravesite," he said.

Confirming the incident, Nguroje, said, "The death of the lady was reported to the command after which the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Alhaji, ordered the investigation and arrest of the suspects.

"Investigation so far revealed that it was Mumini Abubakar who impregnated her and that it was Huzaifa Shu'aibu, who administered the injection, while Rabiu Adamu assisted in burying the corpse," he said.