How Nigerian Polytechnic Student Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Buried Her In Shallow Grave

Abubakar was said to have allegedly killed Franca, a Diploma II student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa state, in the process of aborting her pregnancy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2021

A polytechnic student in Nigeria, Mumini Abubakar has killed his girlfriend, Franca Elisha, and secretly buried her remains in a shallow grave.

Abubakar was said to have allegedly killed Franca, a Diploma II student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa state, in the process of aborting her pregnancy.

Federal Polytechnic, Mubi.

SaharaReporters learnt that the late Franca had informed her boyfriend, Abubakar of her pregnancy, and the latter decided to terminate it.

He was said to have allegedly sought the help of his friend, Huzaifa Shu'aibu, a student of the College of Health Technology, Mubi, who injected Franca with a drug to terminate the pregnancy.

The duo and one other accomplice have been arrested in connection to the crime, as revealed by the police.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, on Saturday, confirmed to SaharaReporters that Mumini Abubakar, Huzaifa Shu'aibu, and Rabi'u Adamu were apprehended in connection to the crime. 

Abubakar, a resident of Sanda ward under the Yola-South Local Government Area had allegedly treated the late Franca like his wife, leading to the pregnancy.

However, when he was informed by Franca of the pregnancy, he decided to abort it.

He reportedly took the deceased into his room located at the students' community behind Adamawa State University, Mubi, for the abortion on August 6, 2021.

A friend of the deceased who spoke on condition of anonymity said, "To carry out their planned abortion, the accused invited his friend and a student of the College of Health and Technology, Mubi, Huzaifa Shu'aibu, who supplied an injection for the abortion.

"Huzaifa injected Franca with a powerful drug for abortion after which she fainted immediately, but as God would have it, she later regained consciousness.

"In order to perfect the termination of the pregnancy, Huzaifa gave the late Franca a second round of the injection after she had regained her consciousness, but unfortunately she fainted for the second time and subsequently died.

"Thereafter, the duo invited one of their friends and a student of the polytechnic, Rabiu Adamu, and the trio waited until midnight to Bury the corpse in a shallow grave.

"The remains of Franca were buried along with a mobile phone and a National Identity Card, belonging to the deceased in an effort to destroy evidence." 

However, the father of the deceased, Elisha Iliya, a resident of Sabon Gari, Mubi, told our reporter that "my daughter left home on the fateful day for school, but did not return home as usual". 

"We searched everywhere as well as made contacts, but to no avail.

"We decided to contact her friend and fellow student, who told us she last saw my daughter with Abubakar on the day she was killed while running to the hostel because it was raining.

"It was the girl who helped us to locate the whereabouts of Abubakar, to effect his arrest.

"Abubakar was arrested while playing football as if nothing had happened. He however led the police to my daughter's shallow gravesite," he said.

Confirming the incident, Nguroje, said, "The death of the lady was reported to the command after which the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Alhaji, ordered the investigation and arrest of the suspects.

"Investigation so far revealed that it was Mumini Abubakar who impregnated her and that it was Huzaifa Shu'aibu, who administered the injection, while Rabiu Adamu assisted in burying the corpse," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release 15 Abducted Kaduna Baptist School Students
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Bandit Going To Plateau With 53 AK-47 Magazines, 260 Live Ammunition
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Parade Kidnapping Suspects, Criminals Arrested In Anti-Kidnapping Bust
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
CRIME Soccer Fan Stabbed In Kano Over Heavy Celtic Defeat By Barcelona
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Drug Trafficker Excretes N423million Cocaine At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria’s Secret Police Appeal Court Ruling Granting Bail To 12 Igboho’s Associates, Allege Judge Made Errors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics IPOB Disowns Nnamdi Kanu’s Finland-based Disciple, Simon Ekpa
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release 15 Abducted Kaduna Baptist School Students
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Activist, Sowore Lambasts Nigeria Police For Using Illegally Detained 21-year-old Glory Okolie To Cook, Wash Clothes, Alleges Cover-up Of Atrocities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Wanted Murdered Lagos University Student, Nurudeen Hurriedly Buried Without Autopsy—Activist, Soweto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Status Undisclosed Hours After Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Were Hospitalised For COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Bandit Going To Plateau With 53 AK-47 Magazines, 260 Live Ammunition
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari’s Call To Take Arms Against Bandits Justifies Nnamdi Kanu, Eastern Security Network – IPOB
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics REVEALED: Yoruba Nation Agitators Release Proposed Constitution For New Country, Give Citizens Right To Bear Arms
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Igbo People Will Know If To Quit Nigeria By 2022 Ending—Ohanaeze Youths
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad