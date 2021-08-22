How Wanted Nigerian Drug Baron Was Arrested In A Lagos Church

A major drug dealer, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, has been arrested at a church in Ojodu, Ikeja, Lagos state, for attempting to export 69.65 kilogrammes of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to the United Kingdom.

It was gathered that he wanted to do the export through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

Stephen was on Sunday, August 15, 2021 traced by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to a popular Pentecostal church on Mike Ajari Street, Ojodu Berger.

The wanted drug baron was arrested soon after he stepped out of the church after the day’s service.

The agents also intercepted a consignment of illicit drugs weighing 69.65kg going to the UK through the Lagos airport on Thursday, 12th August 2021.

The illegal baggage had been sent to the airport for export through a freight forwarding company, which in turn asked a driver to take it to the NAHCO export shed.

“Following the arrest of the driver, follow-up operations and investigations later revealed the true identity of the actual owner of the consignment, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, who was arrested three days later in a sting operation,” Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, explained.