IPOB Alleges Plot By Nigeria Police, Others To Attack South-East Residents On Monday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that security agencies are planning to attack residents of the South-East region on Monday.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, the group also alleged that security agents would also blame the assault on IPOB members and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

IPOB had on Monday, August 9 ordered South-East residents to ‘sit at home’ every Monday but by the following Monday, it announced that its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu directed that the sit-at-home order should be observed only the day he appears in court.

However, as the separatist group reminded the people of the region to go about their businesses on Monday, it also warned security operatives that it would not tolerate assault on its members and well-wishers.

The statement reads, “The intelligence unit of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has uncovered secret plots by the Nigeria security agencies, most especially the Department of State Services, DSS; and the police to disguise as IPOB and ESN operatives to attack traders who come out tomorrow for their legitimate business.

“We, therefore want to put the world, especially residents of Biafra land that (sic) IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initial declaration of Monday sit-at-home order. It, therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order.

“IPOB restates that there is no longer Ghost Mondays in Biafra land in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.

“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot. IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise. People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harassment.”

In the statement titled, ‘IPOB Uncovers Plot by Security Agents to Attack People on Monday and Blame It on ESN’, the group enjoined market leaders to open for business, adding that security agents would be held answerable for any assault on people on Monday.

“We are warning politicians and traitors, including security agents who have designed to destroy IPOB and tarnish our hard-earned global reputation to retrace their steps. Biafrans are free to come out tomorrow and every Monday to do their normal business. All market leaders in Biafra land are advised to comply with this directive, and ensure their markets are open for business.

“Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order.

“The Nigeria security agents are to be held accountable for any attack tomorrow on innocent Biafrans. They want to wear jean trousers and combat knickers jeans and brand it ESN and IPOB volunteers. Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them tomorrow.

“We understand that all DPOs (Divisional Police Officers), DCOs, and other senior police officers in Enugu held meetings to perfect this plan to attack innocent Biafrans and tag it ESN attacks.

“Fleet of Hilux vehicles have also been set aside for this assignment tomorrow. Our people need to be cautious,” the statement added.