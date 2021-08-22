IPOB Alleges Plot By Nigeria Police, Others To Attack South-East Residents On Monday

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, the group also alleged that security agents would also blame the assault on IPOB members and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that security agencies are planning to attack residents of the South-East region on Monday.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, the group also alleged that security agents would also blame the assault on IPOB members and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

IPOB had on Monday, August 9 ordered South-East residents to ‘sit at home’ every Monday but by the following Monday, it announced that its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu directed that the sit-at-home order should be observed only the day he appears in court.

However, as the separatist group reminded the people of the region to go about their businesses on Monday, it also warned security operatives that it would not tolerate assault on its members and well-wishers.

The statement reads, “The intelligence unit of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has uncovered secret plots by the Nigeria security agencies, most especially the Department of State Services, DSS; and the police to disguise as IPOB and ESN operatives to attack traders who come out tomorrow for their legitimate business.

“We, therefore want to put the world, especially residents of Biafra land that (sic) IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initial declaration of Monday sit-at-home order. It, therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order.

“IPOB restates that there is no longer Ghost Mondays in Biafra land in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.

“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot. IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise. People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harassment.”

In the statement titled, ‘IPOB Uncovers Plot by Security Agents to Attack People on Monday and Blame It on ESN’, the group enjoined market leaders to open for business, adding that security agents would be held answerable for any assault on people on Monday.

“We are warning politicians and traitors, including security agents who have designed to destroy IPOB and tarnish our hard-earned global reputation to retrace their steps. Biafrans are free to come out tomorrow and every Monday to do their normal business. All market leaders in Biafra land are advised to comply with this directive, and ensure their markets are open for business.

“Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order.

“The Nigeria security agents are to be held accountable for any attack tomorrow on innocent Biafrans. They want to wear jean trousers and combat knickers jeans and brand it ESN and IPOB volunteers. Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them tomorrow.

“We understand that all DPOs (Divisional Police Officers), DCOs, and other senior police officers in Enugu held meetings to perfect this plan to attack innocent Biafrans and tag it ESN attacks.

“Fleet of Hilux vehicles have also been set aside for this assignment tomorrow. Our people need to be cautious,” the statement added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Buhari’s Newly-wed Son, Yusuf’s Accident In 2017 Pushed Doctor Who First Received Him To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Toothless Chief Security Officers Of Their States – Masari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Behaving Like Roman Emperor Who Did Nothing While His Empire Burnt – Afenifere
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Hypocritical Kano Hisbah Shaves Off “UnIslamic” Haircuts Of Poor Nigerians, Absent At Highly Secular Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding – Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Sues Buhari, Others Over Missing N106billion In Government Offices, Seeks Prosecution Of Offenders
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Secret Police Appeal Court Ruling Granting Bail To 12 Igboho’s Associates, Allege Judge Made Errors
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive How Buhari’s Newly-wed Son, Yusuf’s Accident In 2017 Pushed Doctor Who First Received Him To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Nollywood Actress Twice, Paying Her N500,000
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Gunmen Attack Fulani Community To Seek 'Revenge' After Killing Of 14 In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Toothless Chief Security Officers Of Their States – Masari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion PMB: Call HIM The Master Finisher: A Rejoinder to Femi Adesina By Umar Ardo (PhD)
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Drugs How Wanted Nigerian Drug Baron Was Arrested In A Lagos Church
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Behaving Like Roman Emperor Who Did Nothing While His Empire Burnt – Afenifere
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Afghans Killed Near Kabul Airport As Thousands Attempt To Flee Taliban Rule
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Hypocritical Kano Hisbah Shaves Off “UnIslamic” Haircuts Of Poor Nigerians, Absent At Highly Secular Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding – Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal How Apostle Suleman Slept With Me Twice, Gave Me N500,000 – Nollywood Actress, Ifemeludike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Top Nigerian University Bans Wild Jubilation By Students After Examinations
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kill 12, Sexually Abuse Women
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad