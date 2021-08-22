IPOB Disowns Nnamdi Kanu’s Finland-based Disciple, Simon Ekpa

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Finland-based disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, is not a member of the group.

In a statement dated August 21, 2021 and signed by Anthony Obasi and Chika Madu, National Coordinator and National Secretary of IPOB Finland respectively, the group disclosed that Ekpa is not a registered member of the group in Finland.

Simon Ekpa

Ekpa has been in the news for seemingly opposing the modus operandi of the group since the recent arrest and detention of Kanu.

He was sacked as a broadcaster of Radio Biafra for allegedly flouting the rules and regulations guiding the operation of the station.

The Nigerian-Finnish had after his sacking declared that the “Biafra struggle has entered the AUTOPILOT phase, a very dangerous phase that we have no control of what happens. To your tent oh Israel.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration. Changing the narrative of yesterday.”

The group, however, countered his statement saying, “We also wish to clarify that in IPOB we have nothing or nobody known as autopilot. Anybody going by such a title is not IPOB, and is flouting our rules. Anybody claiming to be such should immediately disengage before he is embarrassed.”

In furtherance of the move by the secessionist group to dissociate from Ekpa, according to the statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, and obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, IPOB said those who deal with Ekpa as a member of IPOB do so to their detriment.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the IPOB family members worldwide over the raging issues as to whether Mazi Simon Ekpa is a registered member of IPOB Finland or not, where he is resident.

“We the IPOB Finland family under the command and leadership of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to make it categorically clear to whom it may concern, that Mazi Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB Finland. He has never been part of IPOB before now, and till date he is still not a registered IPOB member, according to our records.

“This Memo has been issued to set the records straight before all and sundry, that henceforth, anybody that is dealing with Mazi Ekpa on issues concerning IPOB worldwide will consequently, have him or herself to blame.”