Court Restrains Uche Secondus From Parading Self As PDP National Chairman

The development comes amid calls for his resignation some members of his party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

A High Court in Rivers State has issued an interim order restraining the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, from parading himself as the party's national chairman.

A caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party at the House of Representatives had asked Secondus, to “honourably” resign from his position over poor leadership of the party.

Also, at the PDP National Secretariat, some party members also held placards calling for Secondus’ resignation.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP advised Secondus to stop disturbing elder statesmen in the country for help in his bid to perpetuate himself in office.

George had been reacting to the closed-door meeting between Secondus and former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking in an interview, George said Secondus mismanaged the privilege given to him to manage the affairs of the PDP but he was running helter-skelter when the party members said they had had enough of him.

“Why is he running around now? When he was given the mantle of office and you were supposed to remain just, fair and equitable, did he do that? Let him stop disturbing the old men; allow them to rest. Like I have always said, the PDP is not a personal property of anyone.

“Are you going to repair all the damages he created by his inactivity or lack of respect for the ground norms and the constitution of our party? I don’t hate him but he mismanaged the opportunity given to him to manage the affairs of the party. He went outside the constitution and threw it down the drain.

“APC also went through their own crisis during the tail-end of Oshiomhole but President Buhari had to take a decisive action, otherwise, that party would have gone down today. So, if the members of the PDP are saying we are tired of the methodology of Secondus, so be it.

“I have an example of his complete mismanagement. I think he should have done all these things long before now. Yes, we know the elders are experienced and we shouldn’t ignore their words. But they gave you an opportunity for almost four years and you bungled It,” George had said.

