Deal Decisively With IPOB Members; They Are Proscribed – Inspector-General Of Police Tells Personnel

Brace up to IPOB challenge because it is a proscribed organisation and treat them as such.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, Baba Usman, has urged the personnel of the Delta State Police Command to deal decisively with any member of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Usman handed down the charge on Monday in Asaba, Delta State, while on a one-day working visit to the command.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP)

He said policemen who would work in Delta could police any part of the country.

“If you are able to work in Delta, you can work in any part of Nigeria. That’s why we are creating more areas command, divisions to bring police nearer to the people,” he said.

“You are trying your best but your best is not good enough. Anything that happens in Anambra State will affect Delta State especially the Asaba.

“That is why you must prepare to deal with any criminal, especially IPOB group. There are spills over agitation or demonstration from Onitsha to Asaba.

“Brace up to IPOB challenge because it is a proscribed organisation and treat them as such. It is unfortunate that #EndSARS started from Delta State.”

Commending officers and men of the command for their successes, Usman, who was the Commissioner of Police in the state between 2014 and 2016, urged them to improve on their crime fighting efforts.

He noted that the state government, local governments, corporate entities and individuals have supported the command enormously with provision of logistics, insisting that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

SaharaReporters, New York

