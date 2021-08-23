Former Nigerian First Lady, Aguiyi-Ironsi's Wife, Victoria Is Dead

She reportedly died in the early hours of Monday, aged 97.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

Chief Victoria Nwanyiocha Aguiyi-Ironsi, widow of the late Major-General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, Nigeria’s first military head of state, is dead.

She reportedly died in the early hours of Monday, aged 97.

Born on November 21, 1923, she was the second First Lady of Nigeria between January 16, 1966 and July 29, 1996, when her husband was assassinated in a counter military coup.

Aguiyi-Ironsi was killed in Ibadan in the coup led by Murtala Muhammed. 

Reflecting on her life after the gruesome murder of her husband in an interview with The Guardian newspaper on June 3, 2016, she said.

“The truth is that 29th of July this year will be 50 years since my husband was killed. By then, I had eight children.

I have seen hell and at the same time, I have seen heaven.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Denies Lawyer Access To Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Supporting IPOB Online
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions Trail IPOB's Sit-At-Home Suspension In South-East As Some Residents Stayed Indoors
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Heavy Flood Splits Nigeria/Cameroon Road, Halts Cross Border Businesses, Travels
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Department Of State Services Abandons Case After Filing Bogus Charges Against 5 Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How 86-year-old Mother Of Secretary To Bayelsa Government Was Treated During 31 Days In Kidnappers' Den—Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Denies Lawyer Access To Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Supporting IPOB Online
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
News Why Our Agents Broke Into BBNaija Star, Dorathy's Apartment—Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions Trail IPOB's Sit-At-Home Suspension In South-East As Some Residents Stayed Indoors
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Privatisation Of NNPC: The Most Fundamental Problem With The Petroleum Industry Act (Pia) By Femi Aborisade, Esq.
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Heavy Flood Splits Nigeria/Cameroon Road, Halts Cross Border Businesses, Travels
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Department Of State Services Abandons Case After Filing Bogus Charges Against 5 Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How 86-year-old Mother Of Secretary To Bayelsa Government Was Treated During 31 Days In Kidnappers' Den—Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 'We Will Send You To Prison'—Delta Youths Protest Against Contractor's N1.5 Billion Substandard Project
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How Suspected Herdsmen Shot My Brother Dead, Critically Injured His Colleague In Ogun—Nigerian Man
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Vice-President Osinbajo—Governor Ganduje 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters Hit Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education We Demand Autopsy, State Burial For Slain Lagos Varsity Student, Students' Union Tells Governor Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad