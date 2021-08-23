Gunmen Kill UK-Based Nigerian Woman Who Visited Her Country For Mother's Burial

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead a UK-based Nigerian woman, who returned to the country for her mother's burial, along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. 

She was said to have been killed in the presence of her children.

The victim, Bolanle Aworetan Omojuwa was said to have hosted loved ones at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, to celebrate her late mother's life. 

She, however, decided to visit Oyo State after the funeral reception.

Unfortunately, while travelling with her two children on Thursday, she was shot dead in her car by bandits at the Guru Maharaji village, on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Friends and former schoolmates have taken to various platforms to mourn her.

Alumni members of the University of Ado-Ekiti, now Ekiti State University have also taken to their WhatsApp platform to mourn the deceased, who was one of them.

One of them wrote, “They say we never die, we just change form and continue our existence in another realm. If this is true, I'm sadly mourning you with my tears. It would have been joy to our world if we weren't cut down. Bola Aworetan (CO99, Pol Sci) came home from the UK to bury her mom last week or so, and same last week, little did we know she won't return to the UK again to continue her life. 

“This most adorable pretty woman was shot dead in her car in front of her children at Guru Maharaji this past Thursday; unwilling forcing her to escort her mum to the great unknown. Your death is too gripping for me. I'm bewildered and I don't know how to mourn you...”

SaharaReporters, New York

