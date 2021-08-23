I’m Receiving Death Threats From IPOB Members – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Cries Out

Ejimakor linked the threat of murder from IPOB members to the controversial suspension of the sit-at-home directive by the IPOB leadership.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

Aloy Ejimakor, who is one of the counsels to the leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that he is receiving death threats “from people I’ve been defending for years.”

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Ejimakor linked the threat of murder from IPOB members to the controversial suspension of the sit-at-home directive by the IPOB leadership.

He clarified that Kanu, in the detention of the Department of State Services, Abuja, did not pass the sit-at-home order that was started about three weeks ago through him (Ejimakor).

He noted that the message “was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August.”

“I can no longer keep quiet because I’m receiving DEATH THREATS from people I’ve been defending for years. Hear this: Onyendu DID NOT pass the SIT AT HOME message through me. The message was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August. Check social media,” Ejimakor wrote.

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that residents of the South-East region observed the sit-at-home order again on Monday as they shunned businesses and commercial activities, despite the suspension of the directive by IPOB.

However, in some areas of the region, people went about their daily business.

IPOB had maintained that the Ghost Monday would no longer hold every Monday based on the directive from its leader, who said it should be observed only on the day he appears in court.

However, despite the declaration of the group that the weekly lockdown on Mondays has been suspended, some people in the region have continued to stay indoors on Mondays since the directive was first announced.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Deal Decisively With IPOB Members; They Are Proscribed – Inspector-General Of Police Tells Personnel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Court Restrains Uche Secondus From Parading Self As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Christ Embassy Pastor, Members Fined $35,000 For Holding Service In Australia Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Islamic Police, Hisbah Arraigns Kannywood Actress For Uploading ‘Sexual Content’ On Social Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ban On Open Grazing Stays, South-West Governors Dare Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Deal Decisively With IPOB Members; They Are Proscribed – Inspector-General Of Police Tells Personnel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Court Restrains Uche Secondus From Parading Self As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Christ Embassy Pastor, Members Fined $35,000 For Holding Service In Australia Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Why Our Agents Broke Into BBNaija Star, Dorathy's Apartment—Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam Islamic Police, Hisbah Arraigns Kannywood Actress For Uploading ‘Sexual Content’ On Social Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Dunamis Church Pastor Brutalised Us, Tied Our Clothes Like Robbers – #BuhariMustGo Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ban On Open Grazing Stays, South-West Governors Dare Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Bans Use Of Earphones, Airpods In Church, Say They Are Devil's Tools
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Osun All Progressives Congress’ Crisis Worsens As Party Drags Seven Rauf Aregbesola’s Allies To Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Department Of State Services Abandons Case After Filing Bogus Charges Against 5 Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Gloria Okolie: Release Suspected Female IPOB Member, Amnesty International Tells Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad