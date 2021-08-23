I’m Receiving Death Threats From IPOB Members – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Cries Out

Aloy Ejimakor, who is one of the counsels to the leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that he is receiving death threats “from people I’ve been defending for years.”

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Ejimakor linked the threat of murder from IPOB members to the controversial suspension of the sit-at-home directive by the IPOB leadership.

He clarified that Kanu, in the detention of the Department of State Services, Abuja, did not pass the sit-at-home order that was started about three weeks ago through him (Ejimakor).

He noted that the message “was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August.”

“I can no longer keep quiet because I’m receiving DEATH THREATS from people I’ve been defending for years. Hear this: Onyendu DID NOT pass the SIT AT HOME message through me. The message was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August. Check social media,” Ejimakor wrote.

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that residents of the South-East region observed the sit-at-home order again on Monday as they shunned businesses and commercial activities, despite the suspension of the directive by IPOB.

However, in some areas of the region, people went about their daily business.

IPOB had maintained that the Ghost Monday would no longer hold every Monday based on the directive from its leader, who said it should be observed only on the day he appears in court.

However, despite the declaration of the group that the weekly lockdown on Mondays has been suspended, some people in the region have continued to stay indoors on Mondays since the directive was first announced.