Islamic Police, Hisbah Arraigns Kannywood Actress For Uploading ‘Sexual Content’ On Social Media

She was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

The Kano State Hisbah Board has docked a Kannywood actress and social media blogger, Sadiya Haruna, for “uploading sexual contents on her social media handles.”

According to Daily Trust, the actress, Haruna, a resident of Kabuga Quarters was initially arrested on Friday by the Head of Surveillance Department of Kano State Hisbah Board, Malam Aliyu Usman.

She was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early Monday when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of the state.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her, she was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles and YouTube channel.

The accused person pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, which contradicts section 355 of Penal Code Law 2000.

The presiding judge, Justice Ali Jibril Danzaki thereafter convicted her and ordered that her to be attending a Darul Hadith Islamiyya session at Tudun Yola Quarters for a period of six months as the sentencing for her offence.

He also said that her Islamiyya attendance would be monitored by the school head teacher and the Hisbah command.

Hisbah has been knocked by Nigerians for operating double standards in the country and particularly in northern Nigeria, sparing the children of the high and mighty and going after commoners in the north.

 

Saharareporters, New York

