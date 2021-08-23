Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Hand Over 11 Bandits Among Its Members To Police In Taraba

The suspects were handed over to the Taraba State police commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya, at Maraban kunini, on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

The leadership of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has handed over 11 suspected bandits to the police.

The suspects were handed over to the Taraba State police commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya, at Maraban kunini, on Sunday.

The chairman of MACBAN in the state, Sahabi Tukur, said this was done in response to pledge made before the Emir of Muri Alhaji Abbas Tafida, and state Commissioner of Police that they would expose criminal elements among them.

He said committee members, drawn from all the Fulani clans in the state, would work along with the police and other security agents in all the 16 local government areas of the state to fish out kidnappers and other criminals.

The police commissioner commended the Fulani for their resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes being perpetrated by bad eggs among them.

He also called for collaboration effort between Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states in tackling kidnapping and other criminals activities.

He assured the Fulani of his command’s support to the command support  in  their efforts to weed out criminals elements among them.

Less than two weeks after the Emir of Muri in Taraba State, Abbas Tafida, issued a 30-day ultimatum for cattle herders to vacate forests in the state or be flushed out, the state chapter of Miyetti Allah promised to fish out the bad eggs among them.

The state chairman, Sahabi Mahmud, said its leaders had resolved to crush the criminal elements among them.

“Those who repent would be documented, while those that refuse to repent and stop kidnapping and other crimes would equally be handed over to security agents to face the appropriate laws of the land. 

"We have agreed not to harbour criminals, even if they are our biological children, and we have sworn to an oath to expose their sponsors no matter their standing in the society,” a communique released by Mahmud stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Denies Lawyer Access To Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Supporting IPOB Online
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions Trail IPOB's Sit-At-Home Suspension In South-East As Some Residents Stayed Indoors
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Heavy Flood Splits Nigeria/Cameroon Road, Halts Cross Border Businesses, Travels
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Department Of State Services Abandons Case After Filing Bogus Charges Against 5 Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How 86-year-old Mother Of Secretary To Bayelsa Government Was Treated During 31 Days In Kidnappers' Den—Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Denies Lawyer Access To Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Supporting IPOB Online
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
News Why Our Agents Broke Into BBNaija Star, Dorathy's Apartment—Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions Trail IPOB's Sit-At-Home Suspension In South-East As Some Residents Stayed Indoors
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Privatisation Of NNPC: The Most Fundamental Problem With The Petroleum Industry Act (Pia) By Femi Aborisade, Esq.
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Heavy Flood Splits Nigeria/Cameroon Road, Halts Cross Border Businesses, Travels
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Department Of State Services Abandons Case After Filing Bogus Charges Against 5 Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How 86-year-old Mother Of Secretary To Bayelsa Government Was Treated During 31 Days In Kidnappers' Den—Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 'We Will Send You To Prison'—Delta Youths Protest Against Contractor's N1.5 Billion Substandard Project
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How Suspected Herdsmen Shot My Brother Dead, Critically Injured His Colleague In Ogun—Nigerian Man
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Vice-President Osinbajo—Governor Ganduje 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters Hit Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education We Demand Autopsy, State Burial For Slain Lagos Varsity Student, Students' Union Tells Governor Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad