Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Hand Over 11 Bandits Among Its Members To Police In Taraba

The leadership of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has handed over 11 suspected bandits to the police.

The suspects were handed over to the Taraba State police commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya, at Maraban kunini, on Sunday.

The chairman of MACBAN in the state, Sahabi Tukur, said this was done in response to pledge made before the Emir of Muri Alhaji Abbas Tafida, and state Commissioner of Police that they would expose criminal elements among them.

He said committee members, drawn from all the Fulani clans in the state, would work along with the police and other security agents in all the 16 local government areas of the state to fish out kidnappers and other criminals.

The police commissioner commended the Fulani for their resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes being perpetrated by bad eggs among them.

He also called for collaboration effort between Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states in tackling kidnapping and other criminals activities.

He assured the Fulani of his command’s support to the command support in their efforts to weed out criminals elements among them.

Less than two weeks after the Emir of Muri in Taraba State, Abbas Tafida, issued a 30-day ultimatum for cattle herders to vacate forests in the state or be flushed out, the state chapter of Miyetti Allah promised to fish out the bad eggs among them.

The state chairman, Sahabi Mahmud, said its leaders had resolved to crush the criminal elements among them.

“Those who repent would be documented, while those that refuse to repent and stop kidnapping and other crimes would equally be handed over to security agents to face the appropriate laws of the land.

"We have agreed not to harbour criminals, even if they are our biological children, and we have sworn to an oath to expose their sponsors no matter their standing in the society,” a communique released by Mahmud stated.