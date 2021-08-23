Osun All Progressives Congress’ Crisis Worsens As Party Drags Seven Rauf Aregbesola’s Allies To Court

The incumbent caretaker secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Rasaq Salinsile, has been arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court for conspiracy and assault.

He was arraigned on Monday alongside six others including the chairman of the Osun Progressives, Lowo Adebiyi, Kazeem Salami, a former Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Needs, Biyi Odunlade, Gbenga Akano, Alaba Popoola and Azeez Adekunle.

The defendants, arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail.

SaharaReporters had reported on August 14 that there was pandemonium at the Osun State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, as party members and hoodlums loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, clashed at a meeting.

The meeting was the sitting of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee in Osogbo, the state capital.

Gunshots were heard leading to tension after members stormed the venue to submit petitions on the said date.

According to reports, supporters of the governor and the minister clashed during the exercise, leaving one member, identified as Muyideen Ajetunmobi, with head injuries.

However, heavily armed security operatives were forced to intervene as they rescued some members of the Appeal Committee from the building.