We Demand Autopsy, State Burial For Slain Lagos Varsity Student, Students' Union Tells Governor Sanwo-Olu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has tasked the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure an autopsy is carried out on the slain Lagos State University student activist, Yusuf Alowonle, popularly called Omomeewa, who was shot dead last Wednesday.

The students' body also said the murdered student leader should be immortalised.

Nurudeen Alowonle 'Omomeewa'

Omomeewa was shot alongside a staff member of the school, Waheed Majekodunmi, also known as Majek.

“On the 18th of August 2021, Comr. Nurudeen (Omomeewa) and staff of Lagos State University known as Majek were robbed at gunpoint around 10 pm-close at the U-turn of LASU (Ojo entrance).

“It was gathered that both of them were shot. Mr Majek sustained an injury and has been hospitalised at the school clinic, Comr Nurudeen (Omomeewa) was declared missing.

“When the union was informed this evening, the union proceeded to the school clinic to get some facts from Majek and he confirmed that his bag was collected including his phone.

“Later, the union checked all the hospitals around including police stations and it was there we were informed that Comr Nurudeen has given up the ghost and that his body is at Mainland Hospital,” a statement by a student leader, Badmus ‘Badecious’ Uthman revealed.

Reacting through a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday night, the NANS Lagos Branch Chairman, Olalere Samuel Samgrin gave a three-day ultimatum to the governor and other stakeholders to come out with an autopsy report of the deceased so he could be buried on time according to Islamic rites.

“On this note of highly venerated stance, NANS Lagos Chapter with an estimated population of over a 4.1 million students and led by able Comrade Samgrin hereby unequivocally demands that Lagos State Government in the next three (3) days as a matter of urgency, non-negotiably do the following without any diminishing qualification:

“His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State must make a public statement on the tragic demise of Comrade Omomewa and also ensure that an autopsy is done within the shortest possible time in order to respect the wishes of the family who wants to bury their son,” Samgrin said.

The state further requested that an investigative board should be inaugurated to probe the gruesome killing of the student leader.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos state must set up a panel of inquiry made up of representatives of NANS, LASUSU, ASUU, SSANU, NLC Lagos, ERC, JAF and other pro-working people organisations to investigate the circumstances surrounding Omomewa’s death including the complicity of the management of the Lagos State University.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State shall ensure the posthumous release of Omomeewa’s certificate from LASU and consequently design an honest laudable relief package for his wife and three months old son.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos state shall give Comrade Omomeewa a state befitting burial ceremony and find a way to immortalise him.

“Security of all tertiary institution's campuses across Lagos must be given special consideration.

“The ultimatum ends by 4 pm on Wednesday 25th, 2021 and we would not hesitate to do the needful within our democratic rights to make our demands met,” the statement partly read.